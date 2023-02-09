Specialty Yeast Market Size Expected to Reach USD $4.3 billion with CAGR of 6.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing use of specialized yeast in bakery, snacks, alcohol, and other functional food components are the factors drivers driving market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Specialty Yeast market size is forecast to reach $4.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Specialty yeast is derived from fresh yeast and also bacterial culture media used for growth of yeast and utilized in a range of culinary applications. Specialty yeast created by breaking down proteins contained in fresh yeast. There are several yeast species, including Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Pichia pastoris, and others. Enzymes degrade proteins into smaller components and dissolve the yeast shell, resulting in the generation of specialty yeast products. Specialty yeast is utilized in a range of food applications, including bakery, savory, meat dishes, ready meals, and others. Specialist yeast is utilized in the brewing sector and in many culinary items to improve the taste.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Specialty Yeast Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Specialty Yeast Market in 2020 owing to rising disposable income of the people coupled with growing demand for convenience food products. The Specialty Yeast Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing demand for natural food ingredient are likely to aid the market growth of the Specialty Yeast Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Specialty Yeast Market report.

4. Negative health effect of specialty yeast is poised to create the hurdles for the Specialty Yeast Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Specialty Yeast Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Yeast Extracts held the largest share in the Specialty Yeast Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Yeast extract is a natural, nutritional, and vegetarian ingredient that is utilized in the food industry to make delectable goods and meals. Bacterial culture medium can be used to make it.

Specialty Yeast Market Segment Analysis – By Species : Saccharomyces Cerevisiae held the largest share in the Specialty Yeast Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Saccharomyces Cerevisiae is widely used yeast species as it is tough and can survive adverse situations. Because of the rising demand for peppery and spicy flavors, Saccharomyces cerevisiae is utilized in a number of applications in the food industry.

Specialty Yeast Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific dominated the Specialty Yeast Market with a major share of 34.8% in 2020. This is attributed to growing demand for natural food ingredient in this region. Furthermore, growing preference of the people towards organic, vegan and functional food products in this region which are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Specialty Yeast industry are -

1. Associated British Foods

2. Levex

3. Synergy Flavors

4. Nutreco N.V

5. Angel Yeast

