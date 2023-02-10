Submit Release
Alzheimer's Disease - Drug Pipeline Landscape, 2023 | AC Immune SA, Accuitis Pharmaceuticals, Acelot, Actinogen Medical

The pipeline landscape report provides analysis of pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from Discovery to Pre-Registration.

LEWES, DE, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, Global Insight Services have recently published a report on Alzheimer's Disease - Drug Pipeline Landscape, 2023.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, degenerative brain disorder that attacks the brain's nerve cells, or neurons, and causes them to waste away. This disease is characterized by a slow, gradual decline in memory, thinking, and reasoning skills. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 80 percent of all cases. Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life.

Alzheimer's disease is named after German physician Alois Alzheimer. In 1906, Dr. Alzheimer noticed changes in the brain tissue of a patient who had died of an unusual mental illness. He found abnormal clumps (now called amyloid plaques) and tangled bundles of fibers (now called neurofibrillary tangles) among the patient's brain cells. These discoveries provide some of the first hints about what happens in the brains of people with Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's disease has is no cure, medications temporarily slow the worsening of dementia symptoms and help with behavioral problems that may appear. Treatment of Alzheimer's disease include cholinesterase inhibitors like donepezil, rivastigmine, galantamine; NMDA antagonist like memantine.

There are many clinical trials currently ongoing in Alzheimer's disease drug development. Some of the most promising trials are studying new ways to treat the disease, such as by targeting specific proteins that are thought to be involved in the development of Alzheimer's. Other trials are studying new drugs that may help to improve symptoms or slow the progression of the disease. still others are investigating new ways to diagnose Alzheimer's early, before symptoms begin.

Report Highlights

Global Insight Service's, Alzheimer's Disease - Drug Pipeline Landscape, 2022 report provides an overview of the Alzheimer's Disease pipeline drugs. This report covers detailed insights on Alzheimer's Disease drugs under development, assessment by target, mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type. Product pipeline by companies, stage of development and key regulatory designations, deals and milestones have been presented to provide insights and thus help industry participants in their decision making. Alzheimer's Disease pipeline report helps gain insights on drugs which are under development stage of drug development process across globally.

Methodology

The research process includes extensive secondary research on public domain and other authentic sources to add or update the pipeline products information. The secondary research sources include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, company pipeline chart, investor presentations and SEC filings, journals and conferences, and clinical trials registries.

Scope

The pipeline landscape report provides analysis of pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from Discovery to Pre-Registration. The report provides a review of pipeline therapeutics by companies based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources. The pipeline report covers assessment of therapeutics by mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. Comprehensive profiles of the pipeline products with details such as company overview, development stage; molecule type, target, mechanism of action, route of administration, dosage form, regulatory designations, key deals, clincial trials, and key upcoming milestones are included.

Key Players

• 1st Bio Therapeutics Inc
• 2A Pharma AB
• AB Science
• AbbVie
• Abyssinia Biologics LLC
• AC Immune SA
• Accuitis Pharmaceuticals Inc
• Acelot Inc
• Actinogen Medical Ltd
• Acumen Pharmaceuticals
• ADRx Inc
• Aerobyx LLC
• AIBIOS Co Ltd
• Akome Biotech Ltd
• Alchemab Therapeutics Ltd

