U.S. Environmental Testing Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that U.S. Environmental Testing Market size was valued $1,456 million in 2019, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% during 2020-2025. The adoption of rapid method for testing owing to the increasing use of analytical testing methods will significantly fuel the U.S environmental testing market. Additionally, the demand for customized testing and analytical testing such as liquid chromatography (LC), high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and spectrometry for testing samples of soil, water and so on are further driving the U.S Environmental Testing Market industry during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. The adoption of rapid testing methods has highly considered as the most suitable tool for environmental testing. Additionally, the growing change in the regulatory actions for testing environment by using technology has led to the growth of the US environmental testing market.

2. The increasing need for the customized testing from regulatory bodies and companies has also resulted in the rapid rise of the market’s growth.

3. The growing investment in the infrastructure development in the US has also raised the need for advanced analytical testing methods which has further driven the growth of the market.

4. Lack of significant equipment and skilled workforce are the major factors which dampens the growth of the market. Moreover, high capital investment is also further considered as one of the major factors that will restrain the market’s growth.

1. Technology - Segment Analysis: Rapid Method segment held the largest market share in the U.S Environmental Testing market in 2019. The rising of potentially harmful contaminants in the atmosphere has raised the need for rapid and cost-effective analytical testing system for analyzing and monitoring. Also, the rising of regulatory actions for controlling environmental pollutants have been implemented which enhances the need for rapid testing methods. Furthermore, rapid testing methods are regarded as the most appropriate technology for providing environmental testing.

The top 5 players in the U.S. Environmental Testing industry are -

1. SGS North America Inc.

2. Eurofins USA

3. Intertek PLC

4. Agilent Technologies Inc.

5. Environmental Testing Inc.

