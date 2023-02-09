Sea Salt Market to Reach US$13.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The nutritional properties of sea salt allow it to get used for various health beneficial aspects-which has been driving the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Sea Salt Market size is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Salt which is produced from the evaporation of seawater is generally labelled as sea salt. The evaporation is accomplished by open-air solar evaporation or via quicker vacuum evaporation, the sites for the same are often regarded as brine pits. The following form of salts are also known as bay salt or solar salt or kosher salts. Sea salt contains an extra proportion of minerals such as calcium, chloride, or potassium sulphate, but still has around 90% or more sodium chloride. Sea salt has been gaining immense market traction from various end-user industries such as food and beverages along with cosmetics. Sea salt has demonstrated various aspects of anti-inflammatory properties making it a prime ingredient to be used in various forms of body scrubs (exfoliating agent) or as a substitute of table salts within protein bars. The beneficial aspects or the nutritional values of sea salt along with its ability as de-icing agent amongst many others has allowed the overall Global Sea Salt industry to be positioned favorably in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Sea Salt Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific’s Sea salt market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to a widespread consumption of the said salt form supplemented by the presence of various small and medium manufacturers easing the overall production process and facilitating easy access of such forms of salt for various purposes, such as for various manufacturing and retail purposes.

2. The presence of beneficial nutrient profile as compared to table salt which facilitates in regulating types of cardiovascular worries along with its property to help in various forms of life challenges such as icing issues in heavy snow driven areas are the identified driver for the market. However, high cost compared to table salt impedes the overall market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Sea Salt Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Sea Salt Market Segment Analysis- By End-Use : The global sea salt market based on end-use can be further segmented into B2B (Food Industry, Agriculture, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, and Others) and B2C.

Global Sea Salt Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The global sea salt market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into offline retail and online retail. Online retail held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Global Sea Salt Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : The global sea salt market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sea Salt Industry are -

1. Amato Food Products

2. INFOSA

3. Qinghai Salt Lake Industry

4. Morton Salt

5. Westlab Limited

