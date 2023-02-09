At 10.6% CAGR, People Counting System Market Size Worth USD 1.4 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that People Counting System Market is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 10.6% from 2021 to 2026. People counting system is used for counting the number of persons entering through the device that measures the amount and direction of any individual travelling through any entrance. Rising concerns for safety and security at public places has increased the demand for people counting systems. Increased awareness about analytics solutions for understanding the customer behavior and preference in the retail stores, hospitality and entertainment industry have increased the demand for the people counting system in the market. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the People Counting System Market highlights the following areas –

1. The People Counting System market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand for adoption of advancement in the technologies like safety and security, Consumer behavior analytics.

2. Retail industry is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the People Counting System market. Retail stores, hyper stores, shopping malls are the end user application that benefit from this market.

3. People Counting System market is dominated by North America and is expected to hold highest market share during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type:

Market is segmented based on types into Bidirectional and Unidirectional. Bidirectional is expected to grow during the forecasted period with the largest CAGR of 13.2%. The demand is high due to the ability for accuracy in bidirectional compared unidirectional. This bidirectional type of people counting system can easily identify the direction of the people without any human intervention.

By End User Industry:

Based on the End user industry the market is segmented into Retail, BFSI, Transportation, Healthcare, Entertainment & Media, Hospitality, Sports, Corporate, Industrial, Smart cities and others. Retail sector is expected to account for the highest market share in 2020 at 24.2%. People counting system have the advantages in the deployment of consumer behavior analysis, real time data, retail intelligence, and staff management as these are helpful in taking key decision with all the data gathered.

By Geography:

People Counting System market is dominated by North America, with the region expected to have the largest market share during the forecasted period with 38% share in 2020. This is because North America has large number of shopping malls, retail stores, theme parks, stadiums, banks, airports etc., where there are requirements of tracking and counting of the people who are entering the place.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the People Counting System Industry are -

1. InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd,

2. RetailNext, Inc.

3. Johnson Controls

4. EUROTECH

5. Axiomatic Technologies Corporation

