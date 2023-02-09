Methallyl Chloride Market worth $523.4 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase the demand for medicine and is anticipated to drive the growth of the Methallyl Chloride Market over the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Methallyl Chloride Market size is forecast to reach US$523.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Methallyl chloride also known as lacrymator is a colourless liquid with strong alkylating agent. It can be used as a building block in a variety of chemical synthesis and has applications in the pesticide industry, and spice production. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Methallyl-Chloride-Market-Research-511949



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Methallyl Chloride Market highlights the following areas -



1. The APAC region dominated the global methallyl chloride market due to the huge government investments made in the pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

2. Essential oils can be extracted from spices such as ginger and thyme using methallyl chloride. This results to an increase in methyl chloride import and consumption demand, which has a direct impact on market earnings throughout the projection period.

3. Furthermore, strict regulations pertaining to use of methallyl chloride will hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511949

Segmental Analysis:



1. Pesticide held the largest share in the methallyl chloride market and is expected to continue its dominance over the period 2022-2027. Methallyl chloride is considered as an essential intermediate used in the production of pesticides such as carbofuran, ethalfluralin, and fenbutatin oxide. Owing to the alluring characteristics, such as methallyl chloride's colourless and highly flammable liquid and vapour with a pungent odor is widely used in the formulation of pesticide.



2. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global methallyl chloride market with a share of 37% in terms of value in the year 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansion with the rising demand for methallyl chloride in several end-use sectors such as medical, food, packaging and others. Consumers' perceptions of a brand and the overall shopping experience are heavily influenced by packaging.

3. The agrochemicals sector dominated the methallyl chloride market with more than 35% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Several studies and research papers have shown that using methallyl chloride in agrochemicals such as pesticides can be quite beneficial.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Methallyl Chloride Industry are -



1. Jiangsu Dynamic

2. Ningbo Yide Fine

3. Zibo Honors

4. Xiangyang King Success

5. Greentech Laboratories Private Limited

Click on the following link to buy the Methallyl Chloride Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511949

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Chlorides Based Compound Formulation Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18807/chlorides-based-compound-formulation-market

B. Fluorescent chloride sensor Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15617/fluorescent-chloride-sensor-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062