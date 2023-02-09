Methallyl Chloride Market worth $523.4 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.8% - IndustryARC

IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase the demand for medicine and is anticipated to drive the growth of the Methallyl Chloride Market over the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Methallyl Chloride Market size is forecast to reach US$523.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Methallyl chloride also known as lacrymator is a colourless liquid with strong alkylating agent. It can be used as a building block in a variety of chemical synthesis and has applications in the pesticide industry, and spice production. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.


Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Methallyl-Chloride-Market-Research-511949


Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Methallyl Chloride Market highlights the following areas -


1. The APAC region dominated the global methallyl chloride market due to the huge government investments made in the pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

2. Essential oils can be extracted from spices such as ginger and thyme using methallyl chloride. This results to an increase in methyl chloride import and consumption demand, which has a direct impact on market earnings throughout the projection period.

3. Furthermore, strict regulations pertaining to use of methallyl chloride will hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.


Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511949

Segmental Analysis:


1. Pesticide held the largest share in the methallyl chloride market and is expected to continue its dominance over the period 2022-2027. Methallyl chloride is considered as an essential intermediate used in the production of pesticides such as carbofuran, ethalfluralin, and fenbutatin oxide. Owing to the alluring characteristics, such as methallyl chloride's colourless and highly flammable liquid and vapour with a pungent odor is widely used in the formulation of pesticide.


2. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global methallyl chloride market with a share of 37% in terms of value in the year 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansion with the rising demand for methallyl chloride in several end-use sectors such as medical, food, packaging and others. Consumers' perceptions of a brand and the overall shopping experience are heavily influenced by packaging.

3. The agrochemicals sector dominated the methallyl chloride market with more than 35% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Several studies and research papers have shown that using methallyl chloride in agrochemicals such as pesticides can be quite beneficial.


Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Methallyl Chloride Industry are -


1. Jiangsu Dynamic
2. Ningbo Yide Fine
3. Zibo Honors
4. Xiangyang King Success
5. Greentech Laboratories Private Limited

Click on the following link to buy the Methallyl Chloride Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511949

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Chlorides Based Compound Formulation Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18807/chlorides-based-compound-formulation-market

B. Fluorescent chloride sensor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15617/fluorescent-chloride-sensor-market.html


Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Methallyl Chloride Market worth $523.4 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.8% - IndustryARC

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538 venkat@industryarc.com
Company/Organization
IndustryARC

,
United States
+1 614-588-8538
Visit Newsroom
About

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare.

About IndustryARC

More From This Author
Colorectal Cancer Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis with Top Key Players
Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market to Reach US$20.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
UHT Processing in Juices Market size is forecast to reach $13.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
View All Stories From This Author