Underwater Robotics Market Size to Boost USD 6.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 12.3% - IndustryARC

The Underwater Robotics Market size is estimated to reach US$6.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Underwater Robotics Market is estimated to reach US$6.8 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 12.3% from 2022 to 2027. The potential use in underwater surveillance and offshore oil and gas exploration is expected to boost the growth of the Underwater Robotics industry over the forecast period. Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) are ideal for applications in sea exploration and scientific research. Furthermore, the use of advanced underwater robotics for salvage, rescue and repair operations is propelling the market growth at a rapid pace. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Underwater Robotics Market highlights the following areas –

1. In the Underwater Robotics market report, the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.8% due to factors such as growing demand for deep-sea exploration and technological advancements in Underwater Automated Robotics.

2. The Defense and Security industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.0% because of the increased demand for maritime security due to maritime piracy, smuggling and terrorism.

3. North America had the largest share with a market share of 35% in the global Underwater Robotics Market size, due to the growing demand for underwater exploration for minerals and continuous investments by government and major manufacturers towards advanced Underwater Robotics.

Segmental Analysis:

By Product Type:

The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) segment in the Underwater Robotics Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increasing demand for deep-sea exploration in oceanography is primarily driving the demand for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV).

By End-use Industry:

The defense and security industry in the Underwater Robotics Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Growing concerns about maritime terrorism and piracy have greatly influenced the demand for underwater robotics in the defense and security industry.

By Geography:

APAC dominated the global market for Underwater Robotics Market with a market share of 35% in 2021. It is also analyzed to have significant growth over the forecasting period. This growth can be attributed to growing underwater exploration for minerals, growing demand for offshore oil and gas exploration and increasing R&D investments by the government and major manufacturers toward advanced underwater robotics for improving maritime security.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Underwater Robotics Industry are -

1. Fugro N.V

2. Boeing

3. KONGSBERG

4. General Dynamics Corporation

5. International Submarine Engineering Ltd

