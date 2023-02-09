AmiViz Strengthens Relationship with Swimlane to Promote Low-Code Security Automation in the Middle East
EINPresswire.com/ -- AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace for leading cybersecurity technologies, today announced that it has strengthened its relationship with Swimlane, the world’s leading low-code security automation company.
Swimlane is at the forefront of innovation thanks to its breakthrough low-code security automation solution that transcends traditional SOAR by capturing hard-to-reach telemetry and expanding actionability closer to the point of threat inception.
The company today ranks among the top 25 fastest-growing cybersecurity companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for its exponential revenue growth to become the largest and fastest-growing pure-play security automation company in the world.
Since the day AmiViz aligned with Swimlane, the business has been on the upswing. Expressing his happiness on the successful relationship with Swimlane, the COO at AmiViz, Ilyas Mohammed said: “The demand for SOAR solutions has been on the rise, and with Swimlane’s unique low-code approach to security automation, we are witnessing a lot of traction across the region. AmiViz and Swimlane are mutually committed to take our level of cooperation to next level, which will help us to tap into the immense potential the market has to offer in the Middle East.”
“We will further accelerate our efforts to build greater momentum and undertake several new joint initiatives to address the growing market needs, conduct frequent workshops, roadshows, webinars, impart training and skill sets, and other growth-related activities to enable channel partners across the Middle East and Africa region,” Ilyas added.
“The complexity and sophistication of attacks continues to grow, overburdening security teams with manual, repetitive and time-consuming tasks that are required to track, mitigate and respond to security events,” said Mike Kay, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Swimlane. “Our unique low-code security automation approach is a game-changer for the region, offering security teams a solution that meets the region’s most-demanding and constantly evolving security operations requirements. Our partnership with AmiViz makes automation even more approachable via the enterprise marketplace.”
About Swimlane
Swimlane is the leader in low-code security automation. The Swimlane Turbine platform unifies security operations in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record that helps reduce process and data fatigue, while helping security leaders overcome chronic staffing shortages and more-easily quantify business value and the efficacy of security operations. Learn more at swimlane.com.
About AmiViz
AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.
AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.
Sanjeev Kant
Swimlane is at the forefront of innovation thanks to its breakthrough low-code security automation solution that transcends traditional SOAR by capturing hard-to-reach telemetry and expanding actionability closer to the point of threat inception.
The company today ranks among the top 25 fastest-growing cybersecurity companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for its exponential revenue growth to become the largest and fastest-growing pure-play security automation company in the world.
Since the day AmiViz aligned with Swimlane, the business has been on the upswing. Expressing his happiness on the successful relationship with Swimlane, the COO at AmiViz, Ilyas Mohammed said: “The demand for SOAR solutions has been on the rise, and with Swimlane’s unique low-code approach to security automation, we are witnessing a lot of traction across the region. AmiViz and Swimlane are mutually committed to take our level of cooperation to next level, which will help us to tap into the immense potential the market has to offer in the Middle East.”
“We will further accelerate our efforts to build greater momentum and undertake several new joint initiatives to address the growing market needs, conduct frequent workshops, roadshows, webinars, impart training and skill sets, and other growth-related activities to enable channel partners across the Middle East and Africa region,” Ilyas added.
“The complexity and sophistication of attacks continues to grow, overburdening security teams with manual, repetitive and time-consuming tasks that are required to track, mitigate and respond to security events,” said Mike Kay, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Swimlane. “Our unique low-code security automation approach is a game-changer for the region, offering security teams a solution that meets the region’s most-demanding and constantly evolving security operations requirements. Our partnership with AmiViz makes automation even more approachable via the enterprise marketplace.”
About Swimlane
Swimlane is the leader in low-code security automation. The Swimlane Turbine platform unifies security operations in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record that helps reduce process and data fatigue, while helping security leaders overcome chronic staffing shortages and more-easily quantify business value and the efficacy of security operations. Learn more at swimlane.com.
About AmiViz
AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.
AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.
Sanjeev Kant
Vistar Communications
+971 55 972 4623
email us here