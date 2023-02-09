iMyPower Vertical Solar Street Lights: A Game Changer in Street Lighting Technology
iMyPower Introduces Vertical LED Solar Street Lights: The Future of Sustainable Street LightingNEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMyPower, a leading provider of innovative solar street lighting solutions, today announced the launch of its new product - iMyPower Vertical LED Solar Street Lights.
iMyPower Vertical LED Solar Street Lights are designed to deliver high-quality and reliable lighting for outdoor areas. With their beautiful appearance and aesthetic design, these lights are an attractive and functional addition to any street, park, or public space.
The vertical LED lights are equipped with six pieces of slim mono-crystalline solar panels that wrap 360 degrees around the pole. It provides continuous power generation from morning till dawn. This innovative design ensures that the lights are always powered and ready to provide bright and consistent illumination.
The vertical solar module is based on a modular design concept, making it easy to install and disassemble. It can be easily mounted on any suitable pole. And it is available in a range of powers (200W to 700W) to meet the specific needs of customers. iMyPower Vertical LED Solar Street Lights are also strong wind resistant and anti-snow covering. So they are suitable for use in windy areas and snowy conditions.
In addition to their functional features, iMyPower Vertical LED Solar Street Lights also offer several key benefits to customers. Their universal application allows them to be used with any type of pole and design without having to dismantle them, making the installation process simple and convenient. The easy cleaning feature also ensures that maintenance costs are kept to a minimum, as workers can clean the panels from the ground using a brush.
"We are thrilled to launch the iMyPower Vertical LED Solar Street Lights, a product that combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek and functional design," said Sam, CEO of iMyPower. "These lights are the perfect solution for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint and provide high-quality lighting for their outdoor areas."
What are the Specification?
LED Power: 30~120W
Power of Solar cylinder module: 100~560W
Pole height: 4 ~14 meters
Battery Type: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Battery
Waterproof: IP67
Certifications: CB, CE, ROHS, LM79, LM80, FCC
Customized: YES
For more information about the iMyPower Vertical LED Solar Street Lights, please visit https://www.imypower.com/led-solar-lights.html
Price and Availability:
iMyPower can offer competitive ex-factory prices. OEM/ODM are also welcome. The MOQ is only 100. Inquire now from:
https://www.imypower.com/inquiry.html
About iMyPower:
iMyPower is a leading global provider of a range of high-quality, innovative, and reliable solar energy products, including portable power stations, solar energy systems, solar panels, and solar lights. With over 10 years of experience in energy storage systems and 3 years of integrated R&D and manufacturing of energy technology products, iMyPower is dedicated to providing their customers with the best possible solutions for their energy needs. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of renewable energy makes them a trusted and reliable source for all things solar.
More information: https://www.imypower.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imypowerenergy
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iMyPowerEnergy
