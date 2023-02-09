Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Bodega Hostel Gili T, Indonesia

Collective Hospitality

GILI TRAWANGAN, INDONESIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having reputation as the party island, Gili Trawangan is located Northwest coast of Lombok and just a couple hour boat ride from Bali. It offers spectacular beaches, water sports activities such as surfing, scuba diving and snorkelling and a very vibrant nightlife. Bodega Gili T has 111 beds providing shared accommodation, barception party area, the Munchies Café, and a very cool co-working chill area.

Bodega Hostels offer guests a cool fun vibe, great local experiences and adventures, and a great co-working environment. Appealing to 18-35 year old travelers, Bodega Hostels offer adventure, opportunities to meet other young people, and fun adventures. When you stay at a Bodega Hostel, you become part of the family. Bodega Hostels are part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle of shared accommodation for young people, creating epic experiences in Instagrammable locations.



Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties and is expanding fast across Asia and South America in 2023. Collective Hospitality is world's number 2 in terms of number of hostels. With currently more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.



