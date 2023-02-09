Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand

Slumber Party Ao Nang Slumber Party Collective Hospitality

KRABI, THAILAND, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slumber Party Ao Nang is just a few minutes away from the beach and has 142 beds including dorms and private rooms, barception party area, pool party area, and the Hangover Café. Adventure by day and join us for some good old fashioned drinking games by night. We got all the classic drinking games, along with a different party event every night of the week!

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travelers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socializing, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties and is expanding fast across Asia and South America in 2023. Collective Hospitality is world's number 2 in terms of number of hostels. With currently more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.

