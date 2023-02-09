Asian Inspired Fiction for Today’s Social Atmosphere
Via Media Publishing’s New Titles
Via Media Publishing's newest works depart from the academic style journals, books, and anthologies that established their respected reputation. Two of their newest titles have a factual foundation while presenting relevant content in a fictional style that is captivating. Both are by author Michael DeMarco.
— James Grady
The first book is Martial Art Essays from Beijing, 1760. The story starts with a recent discovery. While conducting research at the Vatican Library on the Jesuit missions in China, scholars find a folder of papers written by a painter at the royal court in Beijing. The author elucidates theory and practice methods in a clear fashion unlike any other writings on this subject. Topics include body alignment, coordination, spontaneity, naturalness, balance, distancing, relaxation, and power. Surprisingly, much finds parallel in the art of painting.
Themes throughout the text—drawn from fascinating aspects of Chinese history and culture—are entwined in a fictional narrative to animate the events that are envisaged to have occurred during the mid-18th century. As the title suggests, the common thread in each chapter is the martial tradition for which the Chinese have elevated to an art noted for effectiveness as based on physical mastery and high ideals reflecting an infusion of philosophy and practices from Buddhism, Daoism, and Confucianism.
“Michael DeMarco is our era's leading scholar and storyteller when it comes to that vast array of human experiences called martial art. He finds the humanity and the practicality in legends and lore, and he writes with clear, clean prose that hooks both thriller lovers and history buffs. In Essays From Beijing, DeMarco wisely uses literary fictional approaches to illuminate the lore of the past in a way that helps us understand both it and our lives today. An important read.” > James Grady, author of Six Days of the Condor and This Train.
Martial Art Essays from Beijing, 1760 is available in both English and Chinese editions.
The second book is Wuxia America: The Emergence of a Chinese American Hero. The main character is Dr. Jason Lou who represents a medical tradition transmitted over centuries through his family lineage. In 1857, his ancestor brought the art to California from China to serve the growing Chinese population who arrived during the gold rush and railroad building period.
A newspaper publishes an in depth feature about Dr. Lou. Afterwords, a series of break ins occur. Was there something in the feature article that induced the criminal activities? Investigators soon learn that they are dealing with an international crime ring. An interdepartmental governmental team is formed and formulates theories regarding those responsible for the crime. Dr. Lou proves vital to the investigation. Ten years later, Dr. Lou and others realize the profound significance of what they’ve learned from their fateful brush with organized crime.
This book should be of particular interest to Chinese Americans who can take pride in their history and be inspired by the main character as a role model — a hero in the broadest sense.
“Wuxia America is an exciting ride intertwining culture, history, medicine, martial arts, and mystery. DeMarco’s novella draws on the wuxia theme of using martial arts for justice through Dr. Lou’s reluctant heroism, while also delving into the cultural connections between China and America, and the contributions Chinese Americans have made to society. — Richly engaging.” > David Hazard, Ph.D. Stanford University, Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures
