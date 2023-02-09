Zebra Robotics: The Future of Kids' Education is Experiential Learning
Zebra's mission is to provide a challenging and fun environment where innovation and collaboration are encouraged by engaging students in hands-on experiences.
[At Zebra] it's much more than just teaching robotics-- you're teaching life skills.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiential learning describes learning through hands-on building, trial and error, and experience of the curriculum content. Zebra Robotics operates locations in Canada and the U.S., offering over 25 courses in coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, and electronics to kids from grades 1 to 12. Experiential learning is at the heart of every Zebra coach's teaching style. This mode of education can be very successful as it allows students to engage with the theory in a way that provides immediate feedback. Experiential learning instantaneously highlights ways to improve and illuminates areas of success. This gives students a sense of tangible accomplishment and satisfaction that getting an answer correctly on a test or completing a worksheet simply cannot compete with. It imbues the act of learning with excitement and anticipation providing students with the drive and motivation necessary to push through the steep slope of complex problems with curiosity. Experiential learning also allows students clarity in their work, removing guesswork or uncertainty from their experience. In addition to gaining a better understanding of course material, students develop self-confidence and leadership skills.
— Satish Thiyagarajan, Zebra Robotics co-founder
It is these factors that drive Zebra Robotics’ approach to robotics education. With a field so haptic as robotics and robotic systems, it becomes vital to have an experiential approach to the learning material. Robotic systems, being designed to fill a need in the environment of people and perform tasks or processes, must be taught with that same sense of tactile awareness. Hands-on learning is essential to delivering the quality education students need to succeed in this world of ever-advancing technology and continuously changing professional landscapes. What it takes to become a successful professional in this age moves at unprecedented rates, and providing future generations with the tools they need to make their mark on the world begins with experiential learning. From the classroom to competitions, Zebra Robotics places students in the very midst of curricula to navigate the world of robotics themselves guided by knowledgeable coaches and support systems that help them accelerate their learning. This system allows students to truly invest in their interests and push themselves to their own greatest heights.
About Zebra
10 Locations
15,000+ Students
After-school classes and year-round camps for kids in grades 1-12
Over 25 courses in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, and technology.
85+ regional and national coding & robotics competition awards
For information on franchising opportunities, visit zebrarobotics.com/franchise.
Experiential Learning at Zebra Robotics