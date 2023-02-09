Patsco Introduces a Windshield Repair Kit with No Drills or Injectors Needed. Now Available on Amazon $14.99
Summary: Just Patch It, With Patsco Windshield Repair Patch, No expertise needed! Stick, Push, Peel, Seal, and Done.
I put the Patch on the chip, went to the store and took it off about an hour later and it was hard for me to find where the chip was. It was amazing!””SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release: Patsco, the windshield and auto glass repair experts, has announced that its patented (PATENT NO.: US 10,946,624) innova1ve windshield repair kit is now available at a heavy discount. Consumers can order the product from Amazon for just $14.99.
— Jay
"We are excited to offer our innova1ve windshield repair patches on Amazon.com," said Patrick McClain, founder, and CEO of Patsco Windshield Repair. "This is a great opportunity for consumers to save money and conveniently repair their windshields. For a limited 1me, the cost is just $14.99 on Amazon for two repair patches.”
The Patsco Windshield Repair Patch is a convenient solu1on for those who don’t want to replace their windshield. Busy people who don't have 1me to take their car to a repair shop or anyone who wants to save money by repairing themselves can use this affordable solu1on.
Patsco Patches are easy to use. Users just have to apply the patch to a chip on the windshield to stop the spread and leave it on for at least 20 minutes. The rock chip repair kit is a must-have for vehicles that are frequently on the road, as it provides users with the assurance that they can deal with any windshield issues on their own.
Patsco shows a new way to fix cracked windshields without using drills or injectors. No expertise needed! There’s no need to fumble with tricky injectors or get intimidated by having to use drills. This windshield repair patch is made with ease of use in mind. Unlike other competing brands, you can apply the Patsco Patch to your windshield and leave it on over night for better results, then remove it.
The key features of this auto glass repair kit are:
● Restores glass integrity
● Improves visibility
● Prevents damage spread
● Fits in the glove compartment
● Easy to use, even for first 1mers
Vehicle owners can be ready for emergency repairs without spending heavily on repair professionals by inves1ng in this windshield chip repair kit.
Go to hbps://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B78G57HC?ref=myi_1tle_dp and pick up your DIY windshield repair kit today.
For more informa1on, visit www.patscopatch.com.
About Patsco LLC.
Patsco Windshield Repair, the leading provider of windshield repair kits and services, offers its innova1ve DIY repair patches that are now available on Amazon.com. Their flagship product, the Patsco Windshield Repair Patch, is a unique and easy-to-use solu1on for repairing minor chips and cracks in the windshield. The patented Patsco windshield repair patch offers a simple, easy and quick way of repairing windshields at a fraction of the replacement cost. Also, this patented product is made of a strong, flexible resin that bonds securely to the windshield. It is used to repair windshield damages of up to the size of a quarter. The Patsco Windshield Repair Patch is an affordable and convenient solu1on for anyone who wants to avoid replacing their windshield. The unique design provides a seal that prevents further damage and improves visibility to the tune of 85 to 95 percent.
Media Contact
Name: Patrick McClain
Email: Patrick@patscowindshield.com Company: Patsco LLC
Phone: 877-717-5520
Address: 5635 NW Central Dr Ste E-100 City: Houston
State: Texas
Country: United States
Website: www.patscopatch.com
Patrick McClain
Patsco Windshield Repair
+1 281-804-0933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
PatscoPatch.com