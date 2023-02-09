SOPHIA DIAS RELEASES BULLET PROOF WORLDWIDE RECLAIMING HER LIFE AND DEFINING HER FUTURE

Sophia Dias Bullet Proof 1

REGGAE INFLUENCED SEVEN TRACK ALBUM BULLET PROOF MAKES INTERNATIONAL BUZZ

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophia Dias released her first album in over twenty-two countries. She began writing these songs, finding an escape in expressing herself through lyrics in an abusive home completely. What was penned during her most challenging time went on to become a globally renowned album.

"I hope the music's message will help others find their inner strength and power to take their lives back," explains Sophia.



The album was produced alongside world-renowned Clive Hunt at Tuff Gong Studios in Jamaica. The music is rich with reggae influences. Something Sophia has always loved. Listening to these powerful tracks will give you a world vibe – taking you across the globe on a musical ride.



Sophia is coming off a world tour in Jamaica, India, and Japan, representing her first album, Bullet Proof. She's thrilled to have the chance to share her music here in the United States, which she calls home. You can find her new album across all the platforms. Here is a link to them: https://zojak.lnk.to/ghettoarms. Now go watch her music videos from the Bullet Proof Album here: Sophia Dias's Official Youtube

www.SophiaDias.com

Media Contact

Sophia Dias, CEO of Dias International

312-607-8789

Sophia Dias - Unplugged (Official Video)