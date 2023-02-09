Wefunder Ranked #1 Online Investment Platform - Results Come out of 2022 Industry Report

Wefunder ranked #1 crowdfunding platform for pre-IPO startups Ranking the top investment crowdfunding platforms since 2016

Wefunder secures the top spot among online investment platforms. The platform leads in deals funded; capital raised, and the number of investors.

Wefunder was the online investment platform leader by deals, number of investments made, and capital. They delivered $164.1M by 88K investors to one of every three funded deals. An impressive feat.” — Sherwood Neiss, Principal at CCA.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) released its 2022 Investment Crowdfunding Annual Report. This report is the most comprehensive market analysis of Investment Crowdfunding. Investment Crowdfunding (aka Regulation Crowdfunding) allows any startup or small business to raise up to $5 million online from their customers, family, friends, or followers. Issuers must file certain company and financial disclosures, and the offer must take place on crowdfunding platforms (aka online investment platforms) registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and overseen by FINRA. The industry was born out of the 2012 JOBS Act and launched in 2016. The report spans 91 months of activity and covers 6,500 deals from 5,600 Pre-IPO startups and small businesses.

In 2022 over 320,000 investors deployed nearly half a billion dollars into 1,100 deals. Deal volume hit record levels within Investment Crowdfunding, and while overall capital was down from 2021 due to geopolitical and macroeconomic events, investors’ check size hit a record level. There were 78 active online investment platforms in 2022.

“Wefunder was the online investment platform leader by deals, number of investments made, and capital,” said Sherwood Neiss, Principal at CCA. “They helped deliver $164.1 million by 88,000 investors to one out of every three funded deals. An impressive feat.”

Deals like Hemp insulation manufacturer, Hempitecture out of Ketchum, Idaho, real estate crowdfunding platform Equity Multiple, and cyber security company Atakama out of New York catapulted Wefunder to the top. The syndication of Venture-led deals on the platform also made an impact.

"2022 was an exciting year for Wefunder,” said Jonny Price, VP of Fundraising at Wefunder. “With the roll-out of the "Community Round" concept — epitomized by Replit allocating $5 million of their Series B to let their customers invest alongside VCs like Andreessen Horowitz.”

Wefunder was one of the first online investment platforms to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission. StartEngine came in second for investments, $73.9M, and deals, 298, but was in third for the number of investors, 42.2K. Republic had the second highest number of investments at 71.5K and was third for investments, $63.1M, and deals, 126.

Wefunder also leads the industry in total investments, deals funded, and the number of investors since the industry launched in 2016.

When asked what 2023 would hold, Price said, “As the availability and flexibility of venture capital for founders continue to be constrained in 2023, we expect to see a growing number of founders open up ownership to their users and fans."

A full list of platform rankings is available on crowdfundcapitaladvisors.com. The 105-page report, including 100 charts, tables, graphs, and images, is available here. Scholarships and special discounts are available by emailing sales@theccagroup.com

