EDRM Announces Nextpoint as Newest Trusted Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Nextpoint logo EDRM welcomes Nextpoint as newest Trusted Partner

Nextpoint’s early innovations in cloud-based e-discovery deliver a highly-secured software as a service, engineered from the ground up, that provides legal teams with remote access to their data.” — Rakesh Madhava, founder and CEO of Nextpoint

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Nextpoint, an industry leader in cloud-based e-discovery and litigation support software, has joined EDRM as a Trusted Partner.

As organizations continue to rely on electronic data, e-discovery technology and services will play a central role in helping them manage their legal and compliance obligations. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“Nextpoint’s early innovations in cloud-based e-discovery deliver a highly-secured software as a service, engineered from the ground up, that provides legal teams with remote access to their data,” said Rakesh Madhava, founder and CEO of Nextpoint.

“As legal teams are increasingly challenged to get control of data in our evolving digital world, Nextpoint continues to evolve our products and services to respond to modern e-discovery burdens, from how to handle growing data volumes, to new forms of electronic information, to addressing evolving data privacy regulatory demands. Our new partnership with EDRM gives us the exciting opportunity to connect with legal technology professionals interested in staying up to date on the latest e-discovery solutions, using our foundation of software, services and educational resources,” Madhava continued.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Nextpoint are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Nextpoint is an e-discovery OG, and with the great Brett Burney, is providing a high octave of education and resources for our EDRM global community,” said Mary Mack, CEO and Chief Legal Technologist for EDRM. “We look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

“I recall the impact George and Tom’s original EDRM diagram had on my professional career, finally giving those of us in the e-discovery sinkholes a way to justify our existence to legal and IT professionals,” said Brett Burney, eLaw Evangelist for Nextpoint. “Today under Mary and Kaylee’s leadership, EDRM is a premier organization for educational opportunities, industry standards, and zealous networking. Nextpoint boasts a rich and pioneering history in the cloud-based e-discovery space since its founding 22 years ago, and this partnership with EDRM allows the company to help define the future evolving world of discovery and eLaw.”

This partnership allows Nextpoint access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms, 23% software and service providers, and 12% governments, with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more about Nextpoint’s eLaw solutions at https://www.nextpoint.com/

About Nextpoint

Nextpoint delivers transformative software & services for all law-kind. Our award-winning team is 100% focused on making it simple, fluid, and human for law firms of all sizes to win the day, with streamlined e-discovery workflows, simplified case management, and best-in-class security at every point. Founded in Chicago in 2001, Nextpoint continues to push the industry forward with unlimited data, world-class innovation, and expert services. Learn more about Nextpoint and their suite of trusted services at https://www.nextpoint.com/

Nextpoint Media Contact

Brett Burney

eLaw Evangelist, Nextpoint

bburney@nextpoint.com

(216) 659-4245

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact