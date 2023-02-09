PRIME IMAGE TIME TAILOR NOW AVAILABLE ON THE SDVI RALLY MEDIA SUPPLY CHAIN PLATFORM

Prime Image AI Corporation and SDVI Corporation announce the integration of Time Tailor application into the SDVI Rally media supply chain platform.

CHALFONT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Image AI Corporation and SDVI Corporation today announced that they have integrated Prime Image’s Time Tailor application into the SDVI Rally

media supply chain platform. Time Tailor is the industry standard for automated digital retiming of video and Rally is the leading platform for media supply chain optimization. The integration means that Time Tailor is now available as a Rally Application Service and can be included in a supply chain whenever video timing needs to be adjusted.

Andy Brinck, Vice President Sales Operations and Alliances commented, “We are excited to partner with Prime Image to incorporate the cloud version of their well-known Time Tailor retiming application into our Rally platform. Our goal is to make Time Tailor available to our global customer base as a value-added solution for media supply chains managed by Rally. As a result of the partnership, SDVI customers will be able to utilize Time Tailor directly from our

platform whenever needed, while paying on a consumption basis for only what is used.”

Bennett Lomax, CEO of Prime Image commented, “Prime Image is excited to partner with SDVI to offer the Time Tailor as a Rally Application Service. Our SaaS Time Tailor is the most advanced version we have ever made. Integrating within the Rally platform enhances Time Tailor’s accessibility, allowing our customers to embed unmatched retiming capabilities within their workflows. We look forward to working with SDVI to scale the use of Time Tailor in

media supply chains globally.”

About Prime Image

Prime Image AI Corporation is an enterprise software company based in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. For over 35 years, Prime Image has partnered with networks, television broadcasters and other media companies around the world helping them manage their content and delivering direct strategic value. For more information about Prime Image, please visit www.primeimage.com.

About SDVI

SDVI is an Emmy® Award-winning supplier of cloud-based media supply chain technology that empowers organizations to optimize content ingest, processing, packaging, and distribution operations. The company’s Rally media supply chain platform helps organizations create a scalable and responsive infrastructure that provides true business agility, operational efficiency, and process intelligence. SDVI is a privately held company based in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in the U.S. and Europe. www.sdvi.com