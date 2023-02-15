Dojo Five to Participate in Embedded World International 2023
Modernizing Embedded Development
Dojo Five to participate in Embedded World International conference in Germany. Over 30,000 visitors can expect to see the latest embedded firmware technologies
The Embedded space has been slow to advance. EmbedOps was created to address decades of slow and inefficient embedded development practices. We're pleased to introduce this product at Embedded World.”ST. PAUL, MN, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dojo Five LLC–Dojo Five will be participating in the Embedded World International conference from March 14-16, 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany. The event is expected to draw over 30,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors where attendees can expect to see demonstrations of the latest embedded technologies and hear from experts on a variety of topics related to embedded systems design. This year's conference theme is "Secure Connected Worlds–Protecting Critical Infrastructures."
— Tom Dever, VP of Product, Dojo Five
Dojo Five is excited to participate in this event and looks forward to exhibiting their latest products and services at this prestigious event. Dojo Five will be located in the Embedded Computing Pavilion located in Hall 1, Booth 1-500 and is expected to highlight the availability of a new product offering, EmbedOps.
“We’re excited about this product and what it will mean for our customers. The Embedded space has been relatively slow to take advantage of the tools and best practices emerging around DevOps,” said Tom Dever, vice president of product for Dojo Five. “EmbedOps was created to address decades of slow and inefficient embedded development practices that try to meet the demands of modern companies and consumers. We couldn’t be more pleased to introduce this product at Embedded World.”
With visitors from around the world, Embedded World is a must-attend event for anyone working in or interested in embedded systems. This year marks the 25th anniversary of this well known exhibition which focuses on embedded systems technology across industries like transportation, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and more. Visitors and exhibitors at the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference can look forward to over 200 hours of concentrated embedded expertise and the latest trends and technical innovations in the field of embedded system development. Embedded World offers an unrivaled overview of current trends affecting this vitally important sector. Our team looks forward to welcoming everyone who wants learn about how best deploy IoT initiatives successfully
With the following e-code, ew23web, exhibitors, partners as well as organizers invite you to a visit to the exhibition* which is free of charge! Use these links for more information about Embedded World International or to register for attendance .
About Dojo Five
Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Dojo Five offers products and services aimed at revolutionizing the embedded firmware development industry. Dojo Five seeks to modernize the firmware development and deployment experiences through innovations in the quality, efficiency, and security of modern embedded firmware. With over 100+ years of combined expertise, Dojo Fives helps companies optimize their embedded software development systems by bringing together tools, techniques, technologies, and culture to deliver modern firmware for embedded systems. We give our clients superpowers to accelerate development, and effortlessly orchestrate successful projects and delight their customers. Visit us at www.dojofive.com or contact us at hello@dojofive.com.
