‘EmbedOps’ Product Wins “Best in Show” Award at Embedded World
Modernizing Embedded Development
Dojo Five Named in Development Tools Category
We’re passionate about revolutionizing the embedded industry--the tools, techniques, culture and technology to deliver world-class products. We're grateful the judges have recognized our efforts.”ST. PAUL, MN, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dojo Five was awarded “Best in Show” yesterday in the “Development Tools” category at this year’s Embedded World International conference in Nuremberg, Germany. The annual Embedded Award honors outstanding innovations in the field of embedded system technologies. Nominees for the best products of 2023 are judged by the Embedded Computing Design staff, and split into technology categories. They are then evaluated based on a 15-point rubric which considers the solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points). This year's nominees and winners were identified in eight (8) categories including: AI & Machine Learning, Computer Boards & Systems, Connectivity, Data Analytics, Development Tools, Processing & IP, Memory & Storage, Security and Sensors.
— Joe Schneider, Founder & CEO of Dojo Five
EmbedOps is an embedded DevOps lifecycle orchestration tool that helps embedded firmware teams tackle the challenges of creating and maintaining consistent build and test environments from code development, all the way to production deployment and sustaining engineering. “One of our Core Values at Dojo Five is ‘Humble Confidence.’ Given the range, breadth, and sophistication of the products and companies evaluated for these awards, we are indeed humbled. I couldn’t be more proud of our organization for delivering on this value via the EmbedOps product and securing the award,” said Joe Schneider, CEO and Founder of Dojo Five. “We’re passionate about revolutionizing the embedded industry, as well as the tools, techniques, culture, and technologies required to design, build, and deliver world-class embedded firmware products. I’m grateful to Embedded Computing Design and their panel of judges for recognizing our efforts.”
All together 98 applications were submitted – a new record for the embedded award. "This figure shows the high regard in which this award is held in the embedded industry," said a delighted Benedikt Weyerer, Executive Director of the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference. In addition to the more well-known categories–Hardware, Tools, Software, Embedded Vision, Safety & Security and Start-Up, this year it [the award] will also be awarded in the categories of Artificial Intelligence and SoC / IP / IC Design.
“The most innovative products from the embedded systems industry are honored at this event and we couldn’t be happier that D5’s EmbedOps is among the impressive list of winners and nominees,” said Tom Dever, Vice President of Product for Dojo Five. “Our goal is to revolutionize modern firmware development and support processes. Launching EmbedOps here at Embedded World and winning this award helps us set an example of what disciplined engineering looks like through innovations in the quality, efficiency, and security of modern embedded firmware.”
About Dojo Five
Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Dojo Five offers products and services aimed at revolutionizing the embedded firmware development industry. Dojo Five seeks to modernize the firmware development and deployment experiences through innovations in the quality, efficiency, and security of modern embedded firmware. With over 335+ years of combined expertise, Dojo Fives helps companies optimize their embedded software development systems by bringing together tools, techniques, technologies, and culture to deliver modern firmware for embedded systems. We give our clients superpowers to accelerate development, and effortlessly orchestrate successful projects and delight their customers. Visit us at www.dojofive.com or contact us at hello@dojofive.com.
