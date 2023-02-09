Versasec Brandvakt partnership to deliver credential management as a differentiator in West Africa and Brazil

Versasec logo

Versasec

LUANDA, ANGOLA, February 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, the market leader in credential management systems, will be included in the solutions showcased in Brandvakt’s consulting and advisory services, across its operational offices in Angola, D.R. Congo, Ivory Coast, Benin, Mali, and Brazil. Brandvakt believes with Versasec, businesses can make security a differentiator.

Brandvakt services focus on the essentials of cybersecurity, providing practical and functional consulting that addresses evaluating and improving the security posture, as well as being consistent with governance compliance and internal company policy. “We are delighted to join Brandvakt’s mission in the West Africa and South America regions where we see a very important potential for growth. African leaders are facing unprecedented numbers of cyberattacks, businesses and operations are being disrupted, and turning to companies like Brandvakt for consulting and advisory services. Their impact is extensive, and we are excited to provide credential management capabilities for multi-factor and passwordless authentication across different organizations and industries,” stated William Houry, VP of Worldwide Sales.

“By combining in-depth Identity & Access Management experience from high value target industries such as finance and telco, and joining forces with innovative best of breed solution vendors such as Versasec - Brandvakt can ensure our customers physical and digital security posture and make security a business differentiator” said Luiz Coutinho, EVP of Global Sales at Brandvakt.
About Brandvakt
Brandvakt offers consulting and advisory services that address the essentials of cybersecurity. We offer risk advisory services to help and guide our clients to an improved security posture, ensure regulatory compliance and to evaluate and improve on existing security governance. We help enterprises architect, implement, manage and progress their cybersecurity capabilities to ensure business continuity and to protect critical functions. The word Brandvakt derives from old city guards, the fire watch, sentinels ensuring there are no fires and problems happening. Our practitioners are therefore the true Brandvakts of our company that we offer to your organization.

