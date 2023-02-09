Coleman Jet Solutions Significantly Overperforms in 2022
In 2022, Coleman Jet Solutions consignments overperformed the market on average by 18%.
In many instances, Coleman Jets was the market-maker in 2022.”HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent analysis of consignment transactions, Coleman Jet Solutions overperformed the market on average by 18% in 2022. This analysis includes a comparison of transactions both before and after closing, with consideration for rising market conditions, equipment, and aircraft condition.
— Mike Pryor, Market Intelligence Director of Coleman Jet Solutions
“Our clients’ success is intertwined with our own.” says David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions. “Again and again, we proved that exclusive on-market listings always get the best results. If you want to beat the market, commit to the sales process, and hire the right team. Period.”
In the large cabin market, the sale of a Legacy 600 and Falcon 2000EXy significantly overperformed in total dollars, and a third Large Cabin aircraft transacted a whopping 30% above market average. In 2022, Coleman Jet Solutions did not let any client walk away with a deal below the market average.
Coleman Jet Solutions has dedicated significant resources towards aircraft marketing, transaction management, intelligence gathering and aircraft analysis. “In many instances, Coleman Jets was the market-maker in 2022”, says Mike Pryor, Director of Market Intelligence. “After making adjustments for effects of the rising market, our market overperformance demonstrates that our processes work and that promises made are promises kept.”
About Coleman Jet Solutions
Coleman Jet Solutions, located on Chicago’s North Shore, provides superior technical, regulatory, and financial guidance with uncompromising loyalty and unequaled results. Our expertise in aircraft research, aircraft evaluation and shrewd negotiation techniques are for the sole benefit of our clients. For more information, visit www.colemanjets.com or contact Dave Coleman at dave@colemanjets.com or 847.748.8333.
David Coleman
President
dave@colemanjets.com
Lilith Tang
Coleman Jet Solutions
+1 847-748-8333
lilith@colemanjets.com
