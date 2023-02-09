American Transplant Congress 2023 Opens Early Registration for San Diego In-Person Conference
The American Transplant Congress 2023 will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, June 3 - 7, 2023. Sessions also will be live-streamed.MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, The American Transplant Congress, (ATC), the annual joint meeting of the American Society of Transplantation (AST) and the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) will take place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA, June 3 through June 7, 2023. For those unable to attend in-person in San Diego, select sessions will be live-streamed to the virtual audience in real-time allowing the opportunity to submit questions in real-time.
In-person and Virtual Only Access Breakdown
For a full breakdown of what is included in ATC Registration for In-person and Virtual Only attendees, visit https://atcmeeting.org/included-registration.u
ATC OnDemand
ATC will be capturing sessions to be released in an OnDemand format 10 business days after the Congress concludes.
Registrants can ADD ATC OnDemand when registering by selecting “Best Value In-person” or “Best Value Virtual Only.”
Highlights for 2023
This year’s highlights include a presentation by Jay A. Fishman, MD, Director of the Transplant Infectious Diseases and Compromised Host Program at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) who will deliver the Thomas E. Starzl State-of-the-Art lecture entitled Infection in Transplantation: What Have We Learned From Pigs? on Sunday, June 4, from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. PT. In addition, Hiro Nakauchi MD, PhD of the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine will deliver the Paul I. Terasaki State-of-the-Art lecture, sponsored by the Terasaki Innovation Center, on Growing Organs In Vivo: iPS Cell-derived Xeno-created Organs for Transplantation on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. PT.
Other program highlights include late-breaking abstracts, powerful Impact Sessions, Controversies in Transplantation, and In-depth Symposia programs centered on specific practice areas.
General Information
The American Transplant Congress is designed for physicians, surgeons, scientists, nurses, organ procurement personnel, and pharmacists who are interested in the clinical and research aspects of solid organ and tissue transplantation. The meeting will provide the most current information in the field of transplant science.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and evaluate the latest clinical and basic science advances in transplantation science, medicine and surgery; investigate recent developments in transplant biology, immunology and organ preservation and examine the broad but critical issues in transplantation, including social and policy issues.
A variety of formats are planned that will encourage the exchange of new scientific and clinical information and support an interchange of opinions regarding care and management as well as socioeconomic, ethical and regulatory issues relevant to organ and tissue transplantation. ATC is designed with a variety of program layouts and formats to engage all types of learners.
This year’s program will include:
In-Depth Symposia: Two-and-a-half hour sessions designed around a specific topic of interest. These sessions provide in-depth state-of-the-art information focused both on clinical and research areas from various perspectives, allowing attendees to make connections and incorporate the knowledge acquired into everyday practice.
IMPACT Sessions: Industry Innovators discuss how the transplant industry is transforming daily work lives for tomorrow’s advancements. Attendees can expect to leave these sessions armed with cutting-edge information that will pave the way to the future of the industry.
Meet the Expert - Discussion, Question and Answer Sessions: These sessions provide exclusive access to Mentor Experts in the field. These sessions are designed in an intimate discussion setting without formal slide presentations. The purposeful layout is designed to allow interaction and discussion while creating new connections.
Controversies in Transplantation: Top level experts will debate controversial topics in both Basic and Translational Science on “The Science of Fire and Ice: Machine Perfusion vs. Cryopreservation” and Public Policy and Regulatory Issues on “Just Not Allocation but Equity in Organ Transplantation”.
Focus in Transplantation: These sessions offer a deep-dive into focused presentations on Basic and Translational science. Individual sessions on “Basic: Revisiting the Barrier Imposed by Memory and Effector T Cells” and “Translational: Utilizing AI and Deep Based Learning Approaches in Transplantation” will be presented.
Women's Networking Event: This networking event will go beyond the curriculum to discuss strategies to achieve personal and professional success. This event is open to all attendees.
Plenary Abstract Sessions: Top-rated abstracts submitted through the ATC abstract submission process are presented orally with time for questions from the audience at the end of the session.
ATC’s People’s Choice Award: At the end of the final Plenary session, attendees will be given the opportunity to VOTE on which Plenary abstract presentation is the MOST impactful to the transplant community.
Rapid Fire Oral Abstract Sessions: Five-minute abstract presentations with Question and Answer at the end of each session. Oral abstracts submitted through the ATC abstract submission process are presented orally with time for questions from the audience at the end of the session. Sessions are designed with specific topic-driven presentations.
Poster Abstract Sessions: Poster presenters will be in front of their poster boards during daily am and pm networking breaks held in the Exhibit Hall.
Health & Safety: For the health and safety of attendees, ATC 2023 will proceed with a COVID-19 Vaccination and Booster strongly recommended approach. Mask wearing is also strongly recommended.
Prior to the start of the Congress, nearby COVID-19 testing sites will be identified for attendees wishing to undergo testing.
https://atcmeeting.org/health-safety
Children’s Program: This year, ATC 2023 will offer special childcare services for attendees. View the ATC website for specific details.
https://atcmeeting.org/childrens-program
2022 Virtual Platform Access: ATC 2022 Congress registrants can still access recorded sessions from the 2022 Congress virtual platform up until June 2, 2023 to obtain education credits. https://atcmeeting.org/2022-virtual-platform
