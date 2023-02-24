Ice Climber and Inventor Angus Junkin Reinvents Gardening with Multi-Head Garden Hand Tool System

Angus Junkin, inventor of SoilWand SoilWand Garden Hand Tool System Lightweight SoilWand Garden Hand-Tool System SoilWand by Garden Tutor

FRAMINGHAM, MA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From planting in hard clay soil to battling tenacious weeds, gardeners face many challenges building and maintaining beautiful gardens, but one innovative tool is changing the industry’s landscape. Meet SoilWand, a one-of-a-kind gardening tool that bridges the gap between small hand tools like trowels and cultivators and longer-handled tools like shovels and hoes. SoilWand provides the power and leverage of heavier full-sized tools in a compact, lightweight, modular platform. This opens a new way to build, grow, and maintain a garden. The brainchild of mountain climber and adventurer Angus Junkin, SoilWand is just what the avid cultivator needs to bring their buds to bloom.



Junkin, a passionate ice climber turned inventor, pulls on the power and versatility of the ice axe to create a groundbreaking multi-purpose garden hand tool system. SoilWand is an oversized 22" articulated handle with interchangeable and adjustable tool heads that you can mount on either end. The globally patented design is lightweight, sturdy, and made of aerospace-grade aluminum and carbon steel. The topsoil turner withstands hundreds of pounds of pressure, and inventor Junkin calls it a "powerhouse in a lightweight and portable package." This nearly indestructible tool helps trail builders and landscapers create everything from pathways to patio gardens.

Junkin took the device one step further to create an ergonomically designed tool that keeps the strain off tired wrists, hands, and backs. "Hand trowels are fine for digging in potting soil, but they are dreadful to use in compacted soils. Whatever soil you have SoilWand can easily break new ground or pop out deep-rooted weeds with ease”, says Junkin. Like an ice axe, SoilWands extended handle lets you use two hands to power through the toughest soils without beating your body up. This game-changer for leverage, power, and control brings human kinetics to the garden.

As the founder of Botaniworld and gardentutor.com, Junkin helps gardeners learn to design, install, and maintain sustainable landscapes. Many gardeners often complain of the aches and pains it takes to create their splendid backyards, so Junkin jumped into high gear to manufacture SoilWand. After several iterations and years of testing, SoilWand is the gadget every gardener and trail builder should have in their toolbox.

According to the National Gardening Survey 2021 Edition, self-described "Garden Masters" were more likely than others to say they purchased hand tools. SoilWand is an excellent tool for such "Garden Masters." For weeding in mixed beds, on slopes, and in tight spaces, SoilWand is the ideal assistant for many challenging gardening tasks. SoilWand's adjustable attachments make turning soil as easy as 1-2-3. The Diamond Point Weeder cultivator head digs out even the most challenging roots. At the same time, the Crescent Hoe attachment transforms into a scuffle hoe weeder, sod stripper, chopper, or edger.

Made of Case Hardened 11-gauge steel, these attachments do not bend or break. The unique tool can be used for precision weeding or clearing overgrown brush and bramble. And for those tight spots, the Push/Pull Weeder Rake Toolhead's slender profile gets in between existing flowers with precision while its teeth rip out heavy weeds, groundcover, and vines.

The ice-axe-inspired, pro-grade SoilWand by Garden Tutor is making the world a little greener, one yard, one pot, one plant at a time.

