The Popularity of Niagara Falls Walking Tours Continues To Climb
A new company has stepped up to help service the growing demand for walking tours in Niagara Falls.NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new company is offering Niagara Falls tours with a twist.
The trend of walking tours becoming more popular, which began in the years before the pandemic, has been accelerated by the fact more people are drawn to outdoor activities in a post pandemic world.
One company that has stepped up to help service that growing demand is Walk Niagara Tours.
“There may not be a better way to explore a 12,000 year old waterfall than with an equally ancient way to travel, on foot!” says Walk Niagara Tours partner Dan Carter. “By taking things at a slower pace, our tours allow people to see and learn more about not only the Falls, but about the history of the city and its many other fascinating landmarks.”
A Niagara Falls walking tour is not only the preferred way to tour for many, it's also the more environmentally friendly option, something more people are factoring into their buying and experience decision making.
Leaving behind the more traditional vehicle based tours; walking tours leave a much smaller carbon footprint.
“With so many attractions in a relatively small area, we haven’t once wished for a bus to travel with. People really seem to enjoy the flexibility and relaxation that comes with walking.”
The walking element is far from the only draw of the company.
Not only do each of their tour packages offer several of the most popular Niagara Falls attractions:
• Boat tour
• Journey Behind The Falls
• Skylon Tower
• Power Plant
• Tunnel Experience
• White Water Walk
• Maple Leaf Place
They also do it on the lower end of the price spectrum among the companies offering comparable tours.
“We keep our overhead low and pass the savings onto the customer. We want to be the best way to experience Niagara Falls and do it for the best price possible.”
If you’re looking for a new way to experience Niagara Falls, give Walk Niagara Tours a look and see what everyone is “walking about”.
