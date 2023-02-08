Bilingual Speech Therapy App for Children Now Available for All Platforms
EINPresswire.com/ -- Habla Lenguaje, the bilingual speech therapy app has just been launched and is now available on all platforms.
The app is designed to make the work of speech therapists easier and more efficient. With its user-friendly interface, therapists can quickly and easily customize speech therapy sessions to meet their patients' needs.
The Habla y Lenguaje App is a valuable tool for speech language pathologists (SLPs) offering numerous benefits. The app allows SLPs to work on all the basic communication skills with ease, eliminating the need for prep or planning time. This saves SLPs both time and money, giving them more time to focus on their patients and do the things they love. The app offers the flexibility to conduct both individual and group sessions.
Additionally, the app automatically collects and organizes data, providing SLPs with accurate insights into their patients' progress. The collected data is accessible anytime, allowing SLPs to monitor their patients' progress and make necessary adjustments to their therapy plans. The App provides a fun and rewarding experience for children, further motivating them to participate in therapy. With these benefits, the Habla y Lenguaje App is an essential tool for SLPs looking to streamline their workflow and provide more effective therapy sessions.
Habla Lenguaje app has already received positive feedback from speech therapists and parents who have used the app. "We are thrilled to launch this app and are confident that it will make a real difference in the lives of speech therapists, children, and their families," said Jamilet Figueroa, Founder of Habla y Lenguaje.
Habla Lenguaje App is now available at www.hablaylenguajeapp.com
Jamilet Figueroa
The app is designed to make the work of speech therapists easier and more efficient. With its user-friendly interface, therapists can quickly and easily customize speech therapy sessions to meet their patients' needs.
The Habla y Lenguaje App is a valuable tool for speech language pathologists (SLPs) offering numerous benefits. The app allows SLPs to work on all the basic communication skills with ease, eliminating the need for prep or planning time. This saves SLPs both time and money, giving them more time to focus on their patients and do the things they love. The app offers the flexibility to conduct both individual and group sessions.
Additionally, the app automatically collects and organizes data, providing SLPs with accurate insights into their patients' progress. The collected data is accessible anytime, allowing SLPs to monitor their patients' progress and make necessary adjustments to their therapy plans. The App provides a fun and rewarding experience for children, further motivating them to participate in therapy. With these benefits, the Habla y Lenguaje App is an essential tool for SLPs looking to streamline their workflow and provide more effective therapy sessions.
Habla Lenguaje app has already received positive feedback from speech therapists and parents who have used the app. "We are thrilled to launch this app and are confident that it will make a real difference in the lives of speech therapists, children, and their families," said Jamilet Figueroa, Founder of Habla y Lenguaje.
Habla Lenguaje App is now available at www.hablaylenguajeapp.com
Jamilet Figueroa
Habla y Lenguaje
email us here
+1 7878482147
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok