All-in-one content creation platform Visme now a featured partner of GitHub’s Student Developer Pack
ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visme, an all-in-one visual content creation, collaboration, and sharing platform enjoyed by over 17 million users globally, is now a featured partner of GitHub’s Student Developer Pack. This pack is offered to students accepted into the GitHub Education Student Developer Program. This program allows students to hone their skills and build their portfolio using a variety of professional tools, without the barrier cost can present.
As a featured partner, Visme is offering three months of exclusive free access to their Starter Plan, enabling students to design incredible visual materials in-platform. Visme also has a direct integration with GitHub, allowing students to easily sign into Visme via their GitHub account.
With its many templates, webinars, and step-by-step video tutorials, students can use Visme as a resource for design education before creating custom projects of their own in-platform. Visme works efficiently as a drag-and-drop design tool, but is advanced enough for projects that include custom data visualizations or interactivity. Students can design engaging presentations, a variety of visual documents, showcase live data, and create short videos and other branded content they can be proud of.
Those eligible for the GitHub Student Developer Pack can enroll via the GitHub Student Developer Pack Benefits Page here. Learn more about the Visme x Github partnership on Visme's website.
