Grand Opening for Uncle Bill’s Pet Centers New Zionsville Store

Uncle Bill's Zionsville Grand Opening Celebration Flyer

Uncle Bills Pet Centers Logo

Uncle Bill’s is opening a brand-new store in Zionsville and inviting everyone to the celebration event located at 3101 S US-421, 46077 on February 18, 2023.

ZIONSVILLE, IN, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncle Bill’s is opening a brand-new store in Zionsville and inviting everyone to the grand opening celebration located in Appaloosa Crossing at 146th and Michigan Rd February 18, 2023.

The event will take place at 3101 S. US-421 Zionsville, IN 46077 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM all weekend, with a ribbon cutting ceremony February 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

Guests will be treated to free gifts, exclusive in-store discounts such as 20% Off select pet brands, games with prizes, raffles and giveaways, and a special meet-and-greet appearance between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM on February 18, 2023 with professional basketball player Jalen Smith.

“We are so excited to bring our expertise and selection of premium pet products to the Zionsville and Boone County area” – quote from Lori Wilson, CEO.

More information on the business and the event can be found at www.unclebills.com and @unclebillspets on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels.

Since 1985, Uncle Bill’s Pet Centers have served pet owners in Indiana with a great variety of pets and pet supplies, friendly and knowledgeable staff and focus on customer satisfaction. Local and family-owned, locations are on the east, northwest, and west sides of Indianapolis, as well as in Fishers, Greenwood and Ft. Wayne. Uncle Bill’s carries a large inventory of pet supplies and is committed to helping their customers understand and care for their animals throughout their lives. For more information, please visit www.unclebills.com

Jessica Teeters
Uncle Bill's Pet Centers
jessica.teeters@unclebills.com
