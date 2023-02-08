United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) & Morehouse College Collaborate on Symposium

United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Social Justice & Social Entrepreneurship Symposium coming to Atlanta in April

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 26-28, 2023, The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) and Morehouse College will be holding the Social Justice & Social Entrepreneurship Symposium, a hybrid event hosted at Morehouse College.

Throughout its history, Morehouse College has been an excellent example of social justice and activism and is now establishing the college as a leading contributor in research and practice centering on the intersection of social justice and social entrepreneurship. The Social Justice & Social Entrepreneurship Symposium is a collaboration between Morehouse College and USASBE that will explore best practices and research.

“As it has in the past, Morehouse College will continue to show its leadership in social justice and activism,” said Dr. SherRhonda Gibbs, dean, Division of Business and Economics at Morehouse College. “The opportunity to partner with USASBE and bring more intention and focus to entrepreneurship in this arena only furthers the needed discussion toward finding equality for all in business and in life.”

In addition to Dr. Gibbs and her team at Morehouse College, Dr. Montressa Washington, assistant professor of management at Shenandoah University and director-at-large for USASBE, is coordinating an exciting group of speakers at the symposium.

“USASBE is continuously motivated to expand the topics and opportunities for students in search of the best entrepreneurship education,” said Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE. “We’re pleased to partner with Morehouse College—an institution so dedicated to positively impacting student lives—to bring this unique symposium together.”

USASBE is currently accepting submissions of papers, proposals, vignettes, or case studies of excellent practice, teaching, or research in social entrepreneurship and social innovation, social justice and the intersection of social entrepreneurship, and social justice and sustainability. Visit usasbe.awardsplatform.com to learn more about the submission process.

If your organization is interested in supporting sustainability as a driver for social justice, sponsorship opportunities for the Social Justice & Social Entrepreneurship Symposium are available. For more information on how to be a sponsor or supporter, please contact Pierre Paul at ppaul@usasbe.org or Julienne Shields at jshields@usasbe.org.

To learn more about the Social Justice & Social Entrepreneurship Symposium, visit https://www.usasbelaunch.org/SocialJustice.

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ceo@usasbe.org.