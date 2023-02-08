The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America 2023 Annual Conference will include a Fun Run/Walk 5K
Join the Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America in New Orleans April 21 - 23 for our annual WLS Patient Conference. ** Sponsorships Available **WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America (WLSFA) is proud to announce their 2023 Annual Patient Conference will be held in New Orleans from April 21st through the 23rd. The event is being held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Attendee registration is now open and limited sponsorships and exhibitor tables are still available. For more information on either: https://www.wlsfa.org/neworleans2023
The Making a Difference conference will bring together hundreds of weight loss surgery patients, bariatric surgeons, nutritionists, cosmetic and plastic surgeons, exercise and fitness coaches, bariatric product and service vendors, and WLS social media influencers, to celebrate the WLS experience and lifestyle.
The WLSFA will announce their 2023 Grant recipient at the conference and many previous grant recipients will also attend.
Activities during the Making a Difference conference will include multiple educational breakout sessions, a fun walk/run 5k, a Bike with Bill bicycle ride, an Evening of Elegance, a fashion show, the Saturday night Gala Event, the Starfish Awards, the Bariatric Athlete of The Year Award, and much more.
“The fun run/walk 5K has been a favorite conference activity for years,” said WLSFA Vice President, Jacob Bustos. “It is really wonderful to see so many people transforming their lives such that they can now do a 5K.” Bustos adds, “Many of our members have never participated in an activity like a 5k. There is nothing as great as seeing the smiles on the faces of people who have overcome so much and come so far when they complete their 5k and get their medal and tee shirt.”
For more details go to https://www.wlsfa.org/neworleans2023.
MORE ON THE WLSFA: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 charity that funds grants for weight loss surgery for patients medically referred to weight loss surgery, but who cannot afford to pay for the procedure nor have insurance to cover the costs. The WLSFA raises money through corporate and individual donations, by hosting fundraising events, and by bringing together like-minded WLS patients to pay it forward and help others get the medical treatments they need to escape lives connected to morbid obesity.
We are Saving Lives, One Grant at A Time
NOTE: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America has earned the Guide Stars Platinum Seal of Transparency. The WLSFA board is a 100% Volunteer Organization with no paid executives or staff, and all are weight loss surgery patients, paying it forward since 2010.
