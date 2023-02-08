City of La Junta joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

The City of La Junta announced today that it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, an online eProcurement system that helps local governments post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards in a centralized location.

LA JUNTA, Colo., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of La Junta announced today that it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, an online eProcurement system that helps local governments post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards in a centralized location. Bidnet Direct's Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, any addenda and award information from nearly 375 participating agencies from across Colorado and Wyoming. The City of La Junta invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cityoflajunta.

Before joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System in December, the City of La Junta was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually. As the 366th participating local government agency to join the system, they are now able to streamline their bid process, saving time, increasing competition and achieving cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.

The City of La Junta is now able to distribute their open bids more effortlessly without increasing costs and have access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition. All vendors looking to respond to bids with local government agencies throughout the state can register online at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cityoflajunta. Registration is quick and easy and gives you instant access to matching bid opportunities in your industry.

"By joining many of our fellow local agencies as part of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, we are part of a community that allows vendors to seek bid opportunities from agencies all over the state including, municipalities, special districts, schools and counties," states Jennifer Smith, Purchasing Director of the City of La Junta. "By having one centralized location, distribution of bids has become so much easier and allows us to reach a large number of new vendors as well as our existing ones, which not only increases competition but provides our local vendors with more business opportunities to go after."

Once registered, vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information instantly. In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda associated with those bids and advance notice of term contract expiration. A robust NIGP code category list allows vendors registering to find the correct codes and receive matched bids.

Vendors looking for assistance registering on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/cityoflajunta, may contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team, who is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the City of La Junta:

La Junta is a home rule municipality in, the county seat of, and the most populous municipality of Otero County, Colorado, United States. The city population was 7,322 at the 2020 United States Census. La Junta is located on the Arkansas River in southeastern Colorado 68 miles east of Pueblo.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct