Kornitzer Capital Management (KCM) Announces Joe Neuberger as President of KCM and Laura Symon Browne as President of Buffalo Funds

Kornitzer Capital Management (KCM), one of the top 10 fee-based investment advisers in Kansas City*, announces that Joe Neuberger has been named as President of KCM and Laura Symon Browne has been named as President of Buffalo Funds as a planned succession strategy. Mr. Neuberger will succeed John Kornitzer, founder of the firm, who will remain at the company as a Portfolio Manager; Ms. Symon Browne succeeds Kent Gasaway, who will also continue at the firm as a Portfolio Manager.

Neuberger has more than 38 years of senior management experience, 28 years of which have been at U.S. Bank Global Fund Services holding various leadership positions and overseeing a number of business lines. Most recently, Neuberger has spent the last six years as President of U.S. Bank Global Fund services. As President of KCM, he is responsible for the day to day management and long term growth strategy of the firm.

Symon Browne has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, most recently as Principal at Vanguard – the world's second largest investment firm. Symon Browne held various senior leadership roles including leading Vanguard's Broker Dealer Home Office Sales, Business Development Group Sales, and Arizona Retail operations.

"Joe and Laura are the right leaders for KCM and Buffalo Funds," said John Kornitzer, who founded the firm in 1989. "Their extensive financial services and leadership experience will help KCM carry on its long-term mission of helping private clients and institutions achieve their long-term financial goals."

"I am very excited to be joining the team," said Neuberger. "I believe KCM's focus on integrity and honesty has delivered tremendous value for our clients. John's leadership legacy has created a deep talent bench of committed investment professionals."

Symon Browne is eager to work alongside Gasaway to ensure a smooth transition in leadership. "Kent and team at Buffalo Funds are patient, disciplined, and dedicated to long-term client success and personalized service. Their commitment to solid, intelligent research is a strong strategy to help achieve long-term financial success for clients."

Neuberger received a BS in Accounting from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He is also a Certified Public Accountant. Symon Browne earned a BS cum laude in Mathematical Economics from Tulane University. She also holds the Certified Financial Planner™ and Chartered Financial Consultant® certifications.

*as ranked by Kansas City Business Journal as of 12/31/21

About Kornitzer Capital Management (KCM)/Buffalo Funds

KCM is a privately-held corporation founded in 1989 by John C. Kornitzer. The firm was created to manage customized portfolios for private clients and institutions. KCM provides client-focused, personalized money management through Kornitzer Private Client Services (KPCS) group; pension, corporate, and foundation separate account management is offered through the institutional services group. KCM's approach to lifetime asset management helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals throughout various stages including accumulation, preservation, and retirement. KCM founded Buffalo Funds in 1994 and continues to serve as its manager. The family of no-load mutual funds consists of 10 publicly registered stock and bond funds, and represents a full range of capitalization and growth and income options. Over the years, KCM has formed companies and alliances to better address client needs.

Headquarters:

5420 W. 61st Place, #200

Mission, KS 66205

