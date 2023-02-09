SugarSkinn Announces White Labelling Program for Start-Up Companies
New program helps support start-up skincare companies by eliminating many of the common barriers that founders face.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SugarSkinn is excited to announce the launch of a program that will help small startup businesses aiming to create organic bath, body, and baby product. The white labelling service will offer start-up companies the opportunity to produce with no minimum orders, something that was a struggle for owner, Elizabeth Menegon, when she started SugarSkinn. She understands the difficulties of starting a business and wants to give others a chance to pursue their dreams. With the same commitment to creating products made with the finest quality ingredients, SugarSkinn is making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to put their vision into production.
“With limited options for creating a product line, starting a business in the natural skincare space can be intimidating and costly. Sugarskinn is eliminating the most common barriers by offering low-unit productions, the highest-quality ingredients, and assistance with packaging and labelling. Our process allows entrepreneurs to create the products they have in mind without worrying about high minimums or unwanted ingredients,” says Menegon.
Menegon emphasizes SugarSkinn’s continued to commitment to quality by ensuring that SugarSkinn is only working with startups with the same standards. The brand will continue to produce products using zero water or alcohol.
“SugarSkinn has made it possible for a small emerging skin care brands like Bees Knees Skincare to get off the ground without having to invest thousands in upfront product costs or large orders,” says Dori Schmidt founder of Bees Knees Skincare. “When searching for a manufacturer I was met with one obstacle after another. The high custom formulation costs and minimum order requirements we're making it impossible for a small business like mine to get off the ground without risking massive amounts of debt. SugarSkinn's dedication and mission give small businesses an equal opportunity for success and allow more entrepreneurs the chance to introduce their amazing products to the world!”
SugarSkinn is not limited to working with solo entrepreneurs. Salons, spas, and boutique hotels can benefit from this program as well.
“There are so many talented, motivated people out there but many run into barrier after barrier when trying get started. This is an opportunity to help make business dreams come true” says Menegon.
