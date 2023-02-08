“Ozark” and “The Last of Us” Editor Cindy Mollo, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online or In Person March 6th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the March 6th 2023, class will be five-time Emmy-nominated Editor Cindy Mollo, ACE**

Cindy will be working with our Six Week Students and discuss her long and storied career, giving students insight into her process, and screening their work and providing feedback.

After graduating from Boston College, Cindy Mollo, ACE, began her career editing local commercials and industrial videos in Boston. She soon moved to New York where she got the opportunity to edit the critically acclaimed dramas “Homicide: Life on the Street,” and “Oz” for producers Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana. She cut five seasons of “Homicide” and many TV pilots before deciding to move to Los Angeles.

Once in LA, she was able to branch out into features including “The Book of Eli” starring Denzel Washington, directed by The Hughes Brothers; the HBO films “Path to Paradise” and “Boycott”; and “Broken City” directed by Allen Hughes and starring Russell Crowe and Mark Wahlberg. She also cut Allen Hughes’ segment of the anthology film “New York, I Love You.” Other feature credits include “Panic,” “The Sentinel,” “Texas Killing Fields,” “The Breakup Girl,” and “Juanita.”

Cindy’s plan has always been to “follow the writing” and that has led her to some of the best shows on television: “Ozark,” “House of Cards,” “Mad Men,” and most recently “The Last of Us” for HBO. She was thrilled to work for David Milch on “John from Cincinnati” and to be a part of the editorial team on the Deadwood movie.

She’s been nominated for the Emmy award five times and the American Cinema Editors’ Eddie award three times. During the Covid lock down in 2020, Cindy won the Eddie for her work on the “Wartime” episode of “Ozark.” She also edited a feature length documentary about the performer P!nk called “All I Know So Far” that year. The doc was edited from her home, and she never met many of her collaborators in person.

Cindy feels so lucky to have worked with so many amazing producers, writers, and directors through the years. She thinks editing is a great career and loves to talk about it every chance she gets!

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online and in person beginning on March 6, 2023. Class runs Monday through Friday from 10 AM ET to 6 PM ET. For more information on the Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview. If you are interested in taking the class online please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online for all information and requirements. “Cindy’s editing on “House of Cards” and “ Ozark” have made a major impact on the industry of streaming shows” says Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Director of Education, Janet Dalton. “Her current work on “The Last of Us” continues to be just as poignant and a major guest for the program.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends February 24th.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive will run both online and in person Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch.

In person students will be provided with an iMac workstation to use during class time. The workstation comes preloaded with programs and media for the course.

Online students will be provided with class media and projects prior to class start date. Lessons, screenings, and discussions will take place via Zoom. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working. For additional questions on online training, please contact jason@mewshop.com.

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.