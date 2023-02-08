Nadine R. Walker, MS, CTR Begins Role as NCRA’s Senior Director of Professional Practice
The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) is pleased to welcome Nadine Walker, MS, CTR as NCRA’s Senior Director of Professional Practice.ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) is pleased to welcome Nadine Walker, MS, CTR in her new role as NCRA’s Senior Director of Professional Practice. “Nadine brings the experience and knowledge of a cancer registrar, as well as comprehensive involvement with NCRA’s volunteer leadership that supports the efforts of this role” said Vanessa R. Hoffmann, BS, CTR, NCRA President. Walker will be responsible for the direction, management, and delivery of NCRA products and services that are tied to the organization’s strategic development and cancer registrar professional practice. She has previously served on the NCRA Board of Directors as its President, and has also served as NCRA’s Immediate Past President, Recruitment & Retention Director, and Advocacy & Technical Practice Director for the eastern region.
Walker’s goals for her role in the upcoming year are to keep informed of, and navigate through changes that impact the work of registrars and advocate for their professional growth. Walker’s work includes involvement in: CTR Name Change Taskforce, the Journal of Registry Management, and serving as the content expert for NCRA’s Formal Education Programs and other efforts where cancer registrar expertise is required. In addition, Walker’s experience means that she will bring excellence serving in a key role with the Council on Certification, and offering support to NCRA’s Liaisons to partner organizations.
Walker’s path to cancer registry started during her junior year of high school as a ‘candy striper’ volunteer at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in the Medical Records department. Intending to graduate business school to become a travel agent, she could not resist the hospital’s offer of employment when she matriculated. “I was assigned to pull charts for the Cancer Registry and was eventually asked by the manager if I had any interest in becoming a tumor registrar, and the rest is history!” she said. Walker has worked at several hospitals in New Jersey as part of their cancer leadership teams building quality, patient-centered cancer programs. Most recently, Walker was the Cancer Registry Manager at RWJBH-Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the starting place of her career. She was responsible for managing the cancer program’s Commission on Cancer accreditation and Cancer Registry Operations. Walker is the current NCRA staff liaison to the American College of Surgeons Cancer Surgery Standards Program (CSSP).
Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Walker has lived in northern Virginia for eight years. In her free time, she enjoys movies (especially period pieces and international films), music, and word games. She loves a good laugh, quality time with family, and is always up for an adventure in cuisine and culture.
