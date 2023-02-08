Submit Release
DON’T NOD announces Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, due for release in June 2023 on consoles and PC

PARIS, FRANCE, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DON’T NOD, French independent video games developer and publisher, is very proud to present Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, a unique narrative experience. The game was unveiled today during The Nintendo Direct. Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in June 2023.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is a new narrative game from DON’T NOD. Players will be able to see into the future and make the best decisions for them as they try to restore balance between our world and Reverie, the world of the deities. Players will get to know a cast of lovable characters in this captivating story and universe rich in lore. The game is colorful, vibrant, and futuristic, with an original soundtrack by award-winning composer, Lena Raine.

In the very near future... MK, a mega corporation, is using its power to control the population of the Mediterranean city of Alma. Polly returns home to search for her missing mother after a few years abroad and soon discovers that her hometown has changed for the worse.
She quickly realizes that she has a gift of clairvoyance that connects her to another world, Reverie, where the Aspirations of Humanity live: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth. In Reverie, Polly becomes Harmony, a goddess who has the power to choose the Aspiration that will ultimately rule. There is a delicate balance between our world and Reverie that grows more precarious. It is up to you, as Harmony and Polly, to restore the balance between the Aspirations’ world and ours.
Humanity is at stake. To which destiny do you aspire?

A unique narrative mechanic
Each action players take, as Polly or Harmony, will affect both worlds and open up different narrative paths. Players can see into the future with the Augural, a game board and visual representation of Polly's gift of foresight. There they can explore the outcomes of possible choices, giving them visibility and agency to decide the fate of humanity. This unique narrative mechanic also gives the game a high replayability factor.
DON’T NOD CEO, Oskar Guilbert, says:
“We are excited to reveal Harmony: The Fall of Reverie at the Nintendo Direct. It is a unique game in its narration with an incredible art direction. We hope players will find this experience stunning and refreshing and that the unique narrative will connect deeply with them. We can’t wait to show more soon.”

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S when it releases in June 2023. It is available to wishlist on Nintendo Switch and Steam now.

About DON’T NOD
DON’T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON’T NOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company’s own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON’T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

HomeRun PR
Damien Sarrazin
damien@homerunpr.com

