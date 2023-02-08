The Ultimate Luxury Sailing Cabo San Lucas Experience: Introducing Cabo Platinum’s 112-Foot Leopard Yacht
The 112-foot Leopard Yacht offers a truly unparalleled luxury charter experience for those who demand the best in comfort, style, and performance.CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabo Platinum, the destination’s leader in luxury private travel including villas, yachts and private air are proud to announce the latest addition to their lineup of luxury yachts, the 112-foot Leopard Yacht. This magnificent vessel offers a truly unparalleled charter experience for those who demand the best in comfort, style, and performance.
Being one of only 15 of its kind, travelers won’t find a yacht in Cabo that is more exclusive or luxurious. The stunning Cabo yacht boasts a modern first-class interior design, polished woodwork along with a theater sized movie screen, large, retractable sunroof, interior bar, and more. Spacious and accommodating sun-bathing and seating areas are found on the bow lounge pads while the aft deck provides enough room for large parties to be entertained in style. Rates start at $7500 for three hours, with eight maximum passengers.
At 112-feet in length, the Leopard provides ample space for entertaining and relaxing. The spacious interior features four luxurious staterooms, each with private en-suite bathrooms,
and areas that include:
– Double guest cabin w/ sofa & en suite bathroom
– VIP guest cabin w/ sofa & en suite bathroom
– Double queen guest cabin w/ en suite bathroom
– Twin guest cabin w/ en suite bathroom
– Video room on main deck that can be converted into VIP guest cabin w/ en suite bathroom as well as a beautifully appointed salon and dining area. The yacht also offers a fully equipped galley, making it easy to prepare delicious meals on board.
One of the highlights of the Leopard Yacht 112 Foot is its impressive performance. With a sleek, streamlined design and advanced engineering, this yacht is able to reach speeds up to 15 knots, making it perfect for exploring distant shores. The yacht is also equipped with the latest navigation and safety technology, ensuring that your sailing experience is both safe and enjoyable.
In addition to its performance, the Leopard Yacht 112 Foot is also designed for luxury and comfort. The yacht features high-end finishes, including beautiful teak decking, fine furnishings, and top-of-the-line entertainment systems. The yacht also offers a large sun deck, perfect for lounging and soaking in the baja rays.
About Cabo Platinum
Cabo Platinum is an award-winning villa rental, real estate, property management, interior design, and concierge service provider in Los Cabos, Mexico. Established in 2011, family-owned Cabo Platinum offers a collection of carefully selected and curated private villas for discerning travelers. Local concierge and estate managers offer in-depth knowledge of the area while providing bespoke vacation and travel plans. These experiences include private air transportation, yacht charters, personal chefs, excursions, reservations, and more. Visit their website or social media: Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, and Twitter.
