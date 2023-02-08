Documentary ‘Unspoken’ sells out Monroe debut screenings at On Stage Playhouse
The documentary-feature film, “UNSPOKEN,” has sold out its three hometown screenings at On Stage Playhouse (215 High School Ave.) on Feb. 11, 12 and 19.
Understanding our past helps provide context for the issues we still face today to offer insight on ways to strengthen not just our community, but hometowns across the country.”MONROE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The documentary-feature film, “UNSPOKEN,” has sold out its three hometown screenings at On Stage Playhouse (215 High School Ave.) on Feb. 11, 12 and 19. The screenings of the award-winning film from Georgia-based filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese will immediately be followed by a Post-Film Q&A forum hosted by music legend Fish Scales of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling hip hop Nappy Roots (Feb. 11), Oprah Winfrey Network’s (OWN) “Put a Ring On It” host Dr. Nicole LaBeach (Feb. 12), and former University of Georgia and professional football standout Rennie Curran (Feb. 19).
— Stephanie Calabrese
Following the On Stage Playhouse screenings, Calabrese and Berry College Director of Diversity & Inclusion Haley Smith invite Walton County residents to register and attend a Feb. 25 Community Dialog Session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Monroe (315 N Madison Ave.). The session will offer a welcoming environment for participants to share personal stories and experiences while exchanging perspectives inspired by the film. The session was created to allow residents to work together to improve race relations with an aim toward reconciliation and healing in the community.
“UNSPOKEN” shatters a code of silence that has distanced neighbor from neighbor for generations. By tracing her journey as a Monroe, Georgia resident, Calabrese uncovers buried truths and explores how the tight-knit community has been impacted by its racial divide deepened in part by the 1946 Moores Ford Lynching, also known as the “the last mass lynching in America.” Sourced from 40 interviews with fellow Monroe residents and research over the course of three and a half years, the film offers an insider’s intimate look at the impact of the lynching, segregation and integration through today.
“I focused my lens on the racial divide in my own hometown because I did not know and could not find this history,” Calabrese said. “Understanding our past helps provide context for the issues we still face today to offer insight on ways to strengthen not just our community, but hometowns across the country.”
“UNSPOKEN” was written, directed, produced and edited by Calabrese, who shot the film with an iPhone camera to demonstrate that important documentary work doesn’t always require big budgets and gear, but a passion for storytelling from within one’s own community. With an original musical score by Kwame Brandt-Pierce, the film strives to enable viewers to become better community members by working together to solve problems society still faces.
“UNSPOKEN” won the Audience Choice Award for Documentary at the Macon Film Festival in August and the Documentary Features Special Jury Award at the Rome International Film Festival in November. The film was also an Official Selection for the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival and Portland Film Festival in 2022. In 2023, the film has already been named an official selection for the Cinema on the Bayou Festival in Louisiana and upcoming Reedy Reels Film Festival in South Carolina.
To learn more about the film visit www.unspoken.film. Registration for the Community Dialog Session is available at unspoken.film/communitydialog.
About Stephanie Calabrese:
Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist. Stephanie’s photographic documentary series “Hometown: A Documentary of Monroe, Georgia'' has been featured on The New York Times LENS site and on Atlanta CBS45 News. Her work has been featured in Time, Lightbox, Forbes.com, LIFE.com, Digital Photo, Photo.net, Professional Photographer, and The Bitter Southerner. Stephanie has produced documentary projects for clients including UPS, The Coca-Cola Company, CARE International, and The Georgia Department of Family and Child Services. She resides in Monroe, Georgia. She is the author of the best-selling “The Art of iPhoneography: A Guide to Mobile Creativity” published by Pixiq (a division of Sterling Press) and Ilex Press (now Octopus Press) and “Lens on Life: Documenting Your World Through Photography'' published by Focal Press and Ilex Press (now Octopus) and a past TEDx Talk speaker on “Building a Better World, One Picture at a Time.” Learn more about her work at stephaniecalabrese.com.
