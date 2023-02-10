Submit Release
New Lautrec LT-312 extends Enciris Ultra HD 4K video capture range with dual HDMI inputs and real-time overlay

Unmatched Flexibility, Reliability and Long-Term Support (LTS)

GAILLAC, FRANCE, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enciris Technologies announced today the launch and production availability* of the Lautrec LT-312 video acquisition card featuring Ultra HD 4K up to 60fps, dual HDMI 4K inputs, 3D, 10-bit video processing, less than one frame latency, PCIe 4xGen 2 bus and a direct HDMI 4K output with integrated overlay function. This complements the previously released LT-311 product, offering four 12G SDI inputs.

The LT-300 series includes overlay features for text, shape(s) and image injection with alpha blending, allowing customers to inject their own overlays and templates onto the incoming video streams and view this both on the HDMI direct out and via the host. Color space conversion and color adjustment are also provided. The product range is ideally suited to Medical, Aerospace, Industrial, Military and other real-time and high-reliability applications.

The family also includes support for the new Enciris-Empowered API with simultaneous multi-channel capture for Windows, Linux, Direct Show, Python, C++, C#, .NET and Golang. The new API runs as a service and reduces time to market due to the fact that typical customer use-cases are less than 100 lines of code.

Extended temperature versions of the board are available on request. The LT-312 typically consumes less than 12 Watts offering efficient operation contributing to your low power system.

*The LT-312 is Sampling Now, Production availability is for early Q2/2023

About Enciris Technologies
Enciris Products are Engineered and built in France. The Enciris story started in 2006 with a vision to make a range of accessible high performance video capture products using the latest, state-of-the-art technology.
The company has evolved to become a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance video processing hardware for OEMs, system integrators, embedded systems, and professional users. Enciris provides solutions for customers to add Ultra HD 4K/Full HD camera technology, video acquisition, hardware compression, video routing, video format conversion, video overlay, video streaming and storage capabilities.
We design for Long Term Support (LTS) and ultra-high reliability.

www.enciris.com
Enciris is an ISO9001:2015 company.

