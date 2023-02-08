Nourish Raises $8 Million in Seed Funding to Help Americans Eat Better
National telehealth startup connects Americans with a Registered Dietitian covered by their insurance
Telenutrition startup Nourish (usenourish.com) announced it has secured an $8 million Seed round of funding. Led by Thrive Capital, with participation from Y Combinator, Operator Partners, BoxGroup, and Susa Ventures, the investment brings Nourish's total funding to date to $9.3 million. The startup also has notable angel investors including unicorn healthcare founders from companies like Rightway Health (Jordan Feldman), Headway (Andrew Adams), Spring Health (April Koh), Alto Pharmacy (Jamie Karraker), and more.
More than half of Americans have a chronic condition related to what they eat, which has contributed to healthcare costs going up and quality-adjusted life expectancy going down. Nourish aims to solve this healthcare crisis by helping people eat better. The platform connects chronic disease patients with a Registered Dietitian via telehealth and gets it covered by their health insurance. While virtual nutrition therapy from an RD is clinically proven to be effective in reversing chronic conditions, fewer than 1% of people eligible to use an RD actually engage with one.
“Nutrition has largely been excluded from the healthcare system, despite its importance and connection to people’s health. We love that Nourish is changing that by bringing consumers, Registered Dietitians, and insurance companies together to build a more affordable and complete nutrition program,” Thrive Capital general partner Kareem Zaki said.
Nourish has partnered with national health insurance companies and provider groups including Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and United Healthcare. 94% of Nourish’s patients are fully covered by insurance and pay nothing out of pocket — most of the rest just have a small co-pay. This makes it easy and affordable to improve nutrition and health outcomes.
Nourish is available in 35 states and has done tens of thousands of appointments across thousands of patients. The startup directly employs over 60 Registered Dietitians, who all get stock in the company and benefits including healthcare. Nourish’s patients span a wide range of nutrition-related conditions including diabetes, virtual eating disorder treatment, kidney disease, GI conditions, cancer, weight management, cardiovascular disease, and more. Nourish focuses on evidence-based, personalized, and sustainable care.
“We focus on a long-term, sustainable approach — truly a lifestyle change,” Nourish Chief Clinical Officer Adrien Paczosa (RD, LD, CEDRD-S) said. “We will never put you on a fad diet that is impossible to maintain, tell you to only eat salad for every meal, make you track everything you eat, or give you some generic, one-size-fits-all meal plan.”
Nourish plans to use the new funding to grow to over 200 Registered Dietitians in 2023 and to build out its mobile app, which will augment the core experience of seeing a Registered Dietitian with high-quality nutrition content and resources, clinical outcome tracking, and features that help you acquire the food including integrated grocery delivery. The app’s goal is to make sure that patients are achieving their desired health outcomes.
“We have two priorities in 2023: growth and outcomes,” Nourish co-founders Stephanie Liu, Sam Perkins, and Aidan Dewar said. “That is how we define success for the long term: it’s about how many people we help and how much we help them.”
