Warehouse Automation Market Insights, Future Trends, Growth Till 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global warehouse automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
Warehouse automation accounts for the majority of contemporary warehouse changes. The goal of warehouse automation is to boost efficiency by automating labor-intensive, repetitive processes with equipment and technology. Hardware, software, personnel, and operational procedures are all included in warehouse automation, which increases the accuracy and efficiency of warehouse jobs. As part of the process, inventory items could be labeled, warehouse data collected, automated item storage and retrieval, and back-office reports created.
The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) estimates that the adoption of warehouse automation has increased threefold over the past 20 years and will continue to increase by double digits in the years to come. Furthermore, the rapid development of computer vision systems, artificial intelligence, motors, and motion control in the robotics sector has a significant impact on warehouse automation.
Factors Pushing the Growth of the Global Market
Rising warehousing labor prices and strong macro and industry development drivers of e-commerce fulfillment are the main elements promoting the market's expansion. Globally, the number and size of warehouses are rapidly growing as e-commerce continues to grow.
Trends in omnichannel retailing, consignment inventory and complicated worldwide supply chains require warehouses to enhance throughput, lower costs, and shorten inventory cycles. Automation of the warehouse is necessary to improve these factors and the workflow. Today, more than 80% of warehouses are devoid of any form of automation, which suggests that robots have a lot of potentials to alter the warehouse environment. This has led to the formation of new collaborations that will enhance companies' fulfillment capacities. For instance, Fetch Robotics and Körber recently unveiled a new case-picking solution for distribution structures that will increase productivity and safety, while KNAPP and GEODIS recently announced a US$ 52 million agreement to develop a highly automated warehouse system.
Due to increased R&D spending, high labor costs, a shortage of skilled personnel, growing public knowledge of the advantages of warehouse automation, and rising demand for automation across all industrial sectors, warehouse automation has seen a rise in acceptance. Companies are rapidly implementing technologically advanced components like RFID tags, sensors, and scanners in order to improve operational efficiency and increase worker safety in the warehouse. These technologies can streamline the logistics process with a minimum of manual mistakes while monitoring and tracking real-time inventory. Thus, the market for warehouse automation is experiencing significant expansion thanks to technological advancement.
A hefty initial investment and worries about worker safety may limit the overall industry.
Segmentation Summary
By Technology Segment
In 2019, the AS/RS segment recorded a major share of the global warehouse automation industry. The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) system primarily provides remarkable advantages to warehouse managers, such as energy expenses and cutting labor while also promoting space use and preventing product damage.
The quantity of human intervention in the system has been further reduced as a result of the use of these systems in warehouses. Such innate advantages offered by AS/RS include guaranteeing an alluring ROI in warehousing and distribution technologies and assisting in segmental growth on a global basis.
By Industry Vertical Segment
In 2019, the e-commerce segment recorded the highest revenue share. This is due to the widespread usage of warehouse automation in e-commerce facilities and the growing vendor knowledge of the robotics of various e-commerce fulfillment components. Due to the rise in e-commerce activity and the spread of robot technology in e-commerce warehouses, e-commerce applications are also becoming increasingly popular in the warehouse automation sector.
On the other hand, the grocery segment will notice a lucrative rise in CAGR in the forecast years. The portion of the retail industry that requires the most work is the supermarket distribution center. The expanding idea of online grocery retailing is driving higher automation; the biggest market opportunity will be micro-fulfillment centers.
Geographical Insights
In terms of revenue, North America and Europe accounted for the lion's share, and they are expected to make considerable contributions during the forecast period. because of the established e-commerce sector, high-income level, and government assistance.
Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific will see positive trends. This is due to rising income levels, a growing population, and the expansion of the packaging and e-commerce sectors in rapidly developing nations like China, Japan, and India. The large number of factories in the APAC area also helps to explain why there is a rising need for warehouse automation.
Leading Competitors
The prominent competitors in the global warehouse automation market are:
Wynright Corp
ABB Ltd.
Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Inc.
Amazon Robotics
IAM Robotics
SSI Schaefer AG
Automation Tooling Systems
Omron Corporation
Magazino GmbH
Fetch Robotics, Inc.
Locus Robotics
FANUC Corporation
Geodis
Kuka AG
Locus Robotics Honeywell International, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global warehouse automation market segmentation focuses on Technology, Function, Industry Vertical, and Region.
By Technology
AGV/AMR
AS/RS
Automatic Identification and Data Capture
Conveyors
MRO Services
Order Picking
Overhead Systems
Palletizing & Depalletizing
Sortation
WMS/WES/WCS
By Function
Inbound
Picking
Outbound
By Industry Vertical
3PL
Apparel
E-Commerce
Food & Beverage
General Merchandise
Grocery
Pharma
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
