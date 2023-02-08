Double Hitter: Cloudastructure Wins 2 at The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards
International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners
Today, The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing announced Cloudastructure is the winner of two Cloud Awards:
— Rick Bentley, CEO of Cloudastructure
Best Cloud-Native Solution
Security Innovation of the Year SMB
Cloudastructure was the only company to receive two awards in the entire competition.
It’s the second year in a row Cloudastructure has received the Security Innovation of the Year SMB award. After winning the title for their cloud video surveillance platform last year, Cloudastructure added seamless Remote Guarding capabilities to their platform, enabling multi-site businesses to transform their existing surveillance systems into real-time crime prevention tools.
Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley commented, “We’d like to thank the judges, as well as our engineers, for these honors. Consecutive wins for Security Innovation of the Year is amazing, and Best Cloud-Native Solution is especially humbling. For video surveillance, Cloud means having your data safely offline, so if your building blows up or burns down, or someone simply steals the gear, you still have the recordings. It also means better computer vision running on more powerful cloud computers, not on a tiny chip in a camera or on an old NVR running Windows. We genuinely excited to be recognized.”
Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “The Cloud Awards experienced very fierce competition in its twelfth year. Cloudastructure is an admirable winner of The Cloud Awards as their solution takes the industry a step forward.”
Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. You can view the full list of winners and finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-finalists/.
About The Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for the Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.
The Cloud Awards is one of three related awards programs: The Cloud Awards, for cloud computing, The Cloud Security Awards and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards.
About Cloudastructure:
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, and IoT cybersecurity. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com.
