Five Sexual Health Tips for Women in 2023 From a Top Urologist-Gynecologist
Dr. Christi Pramudji has helped thousands of women get back to satisfying sex
Every woman deserves an enjoyable sex life and the tremendously positive effects an orgasm has on the body, from increased mood and decreased stress levels to strengthening relationships.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixty percent of women are unsatisfied with their sex lives. The primary causes are decreased libido and desire for sex, little to no lubrication when aroused, and weak or no orgasm during sex. Orgasms are essential to overall health - they lower blood pressure, help cardiovascular fitness, increase endorphins, and much more. For many women, another casualty of menopause-related problems is the loss of healthy and fulfilling sex life and losing intimacy with a partner - all of which exacerbate an already difficult emotional time in women’s lives and can lead to mental health struggles. Dr. Christi Pramudji is a Urologist-Gynecologist whose expertise is unmatched as a true pioneer in pelvic health and regeneration and has helped thousands of women heal and get their fulfilling sex lives back.
— Dr. Christi Pramudji
“The clitoris is made for pleasure, and we must tap into that. Every woman deserves an enjoyable sex life and the tremendously positive effects an orgasm has on the body, from increased mood and decreased stress levels to strengthening relationships,” says Pradmudji, a board subspecialty certified urologist with over 20 years of experience. “I want women to know that they don’t have to settle for a ho-hum or non-existent sexual pleasure - there are solutions for them that are easy, painless, and can completely change their sex lives like Cliovana’s ultrasound technology.”
Dr. Christine Pradmudji’s Five Tips for Women’s Sexual Health in 2023:
1. Talk to your doctor if you are struggling with mental health. For any woman going through menopause, the convergence of stress and the shifting of critical hormones can lead to anxiety and depression. A trusted doctor can help; the first step is sharing.
2. Talk action with new technology. As women age, they lose blood flow and sensation in the clitoris. Cliovana increases vaginal tightness using sound wave technology to boost the process of regenerating cells in the genitals, resulting in improved blood flow to the clitoris, which creates a long-term increase in women’s sexual responsiveness and intensity. It’s non-invasive, painless, and just takes three 10-minute sessions to improve sexual function and orgasms. Do the research and find a doctor near you offering sexual dysfunction treatment.
3. Spend time discovering what you like. Use the power of the mind to re-engage with sex. Heat up with fantasy and read a sexy book. Explore your own body to know what you like and what to tell a partner.
4. Communication leads to intimacy and orgasm. Sex is a mind and body experience; opening up with a partner and discussing barriers is integral to getting to a place of fulfilling sex for women. The feeling of closeness and emotional intimacy is a crucial component of foreplay.
5. Lifestyle choices have a significant impact on your sexual health. Sexual desire and performance are enhanced by good sleep, a healthy diet, endorphin-boosting exercise, and limiting alcohol. It’s also essential to find ways to deal with stress - which significantly hampers sexual desire - like yoga and meditation.
Take charge of your sexual wellness this year. Cliovana can help and only involves a short series of painless outpatient procedures for incredible, long-lasting results. To learn more about Cliovana and read client testimonials, visit https://www.cliovana.com.
About Cliovana
Cliovana is an entirely non-invasive treatment that creates long-term increases in women’s sexual responsiveness and orgasm frequency and intensity. The patented protocol is specifically designed for women and uses safe and proven sound wave technology to stimulate the body's natural processes, enhancing vascularization and neurogenesis in the clitoris, the area most critical to sexual satisfaction. The treatments are fast and pain-free, with no side effects and no downtime. Find out more at https://www.cliovana.com.
