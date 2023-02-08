CCRM Fertility Announces Two New Office Locations in Washington, D.C. and Rockville, MD

Global pioneer in fertility treatment and research expands its world-class operations and services from Northern Virginia to greater Washington D.C. and Maryland areas to support the growing demand in the community

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, the global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced the introduction of two new satellite office locations in the greater Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland area. The first-ever Downtown D.C. location opens on February 21, 2023, and on February 27, 2023, CCRM Fertility's Rockville, MD permanent space will open its doors. Beginning today, patients can start scheduling appointments at either location. CCRM Fertility now has three locations and four endocrinology and infertility specialists serving the community.

Led by reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialists and current CCRM Northern Virginia doctors, Dr. Olivia Carpinello and Dr. Anne Martini, the new Downtown D.C. and Rockville, MD satellite offices were created to provide patients in the area with even more accessibility and convenience to CCRM Fertility's exceptional fertility care. Upon opening, these CCRM Fertility spaces will support all procedures (with the exception of embryo transfers and egg retrievals); new patient consults for IUI, IVF, egg freezing; monitoring, diagnostic procedures, ultrasounds, phlebotomy and clinical lab services.

"By adding two additional satellite offices to Northern Virginia and the surrounding area, our leading physicians can better help their existing and future patients achieve their dream of having a baby today," said CCRM Fertility CEO Bob LaGalia. "Both Dr. Carpinello and Dr. Martini will now have the opportunity to bring CCRM Fertility's gold standard of fertility care to even more individuals and families going through their fertility journeys and help them develop custom tailored plans to ensure their best outcomes possible."

Dr. Carpinello treats patients on Thursdays at CCRM Fertility's Northern Virginia Main Center in Vienna, and now will see patients at the new satellite office in Downtown D.C. the remaining days of the week. Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Carpinello received her undergraduate degree in nutritional sciences from Cornell University and then attended the University of Vermont College of Medicine for medical school as a third-generation legacy. Following her medical school graduation, Dr. Carpinello completed residency at the University of Connecticut and went on to work as a staff clinician at The National Institutes of Health under the mentorship of Dr. Alan DeCherney, a leader in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility. She subsequently completed her fellowship training in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the National Institutes of Health and currently has a particular interest in third-party reproduction and PCOS.

"Helping my patients achieve their family-building goals in a compassionate and evidence-driven manner is a huge passion point of mine," said Dr. Carpinello. "At CCRM Fertility, our patients are getting access to physicians trained at one of the top fellowship programs in the country, a high-quality laboratory and most importantly, personalized care. I believe these traits combine to create the perfect opportunity for success on my patients' fertility journeys."

Dr. Anne "Annie" Martini treats patients on Tuesday at CCRM Northern Virginia Main Center in Vienna, and will soon see patients at the new Rockville office on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays. Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, the Midwest native received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her medical degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. After finishing her OBGYN residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Dr. Martini completed her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Martini's research and clinical interests have focused on IVF outcomes after egg freezing and she continues to help author guidelines for best practices in fertility care.

"Through my work at CCRM Fertility, I strive to build a trusted partnership with my patients," said Dr. Martini. "Part of that trust comes from being able to provide a comfortable and personalized experience on their family building journey to ensure they can go through the process with ease, excitement and peace of mind."

CCRM Fertility's Downtown D.C. office is located at 2120 L. Street, N.W. Suite 701, Washington, D.C., 20037, and will be open Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST.

CCRM Fertility's Rockville, MD office is located at 14995 Shady Grove Rd., Suite 430, Rockville, MD, 20850, and beginning February 27, 2023, the satellite location will be open Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30pm EST.

To schedule a new patient appointment at either new location, please call (571) 789-2100 and for more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com/northernvirginia.

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft over 35 years ago , CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM serves 13 major metropolitan areas with 36 locations across North America, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Delaware. Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia/D.C., Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, a focused women's health company that strategically operates, affiliates, or invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients for every milestone and moment of her healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

