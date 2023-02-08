Wills Group Appoints Lenny Comma to its Board of Directors

The Company also announces Edward T. Lewis's retirement from the Wills Group board after more than 30 years

The Wills Group, a family-owned company headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, announced today the appointment of Lenny Comma to its Board of Directors. His appointment was made effective on January 1, 2023.

Lenny Comma joins the Wills Group Board of Directors bringing 30-plus years of experience across food service and retail fuels marketing throughout his career. Comma spent more than 19 years with Jack In the Box, Inc. where he led the effort to transform the company's business model while also working to align operations in support of the company's brand strategy. Prior to Jack in the Box, Comma was with ExxonMobil where he worked across the company's retail fuels and convenience store lines of business.

"We are honored to have Lenny Comma join the Wills Group board," said Blackie Wills, President & COO of the Wills Group. "Comma's experience as a leader during times of change will be especially instrumental as the Wills Group continues its transformation and commitment to expanding our food service offerings at our Dash In stores. Comma's vision will be a welcome addition to our Board."

Today the Wills Group also announced the retirement of Board Member Edward T. (Ted) Lewis who departs the Wills Group board after more than 30 years of contributions.

"Ted Lewis's contributions over the course of the past 30 years have been remarkable," added Wills. "We wish Edward all the best – his tenure on the Wills Group Board has created a solid foundation for our continued growth."

The Wills Group's Board of Directors consists of J. Blacklock Wills, Jr., Executive Chairman; Julian Blacklock (Blackie) Wills, III, President & COO, Wills Group; Craig A. Ruppert, President, Ruppert Companies; Stephanie Reel, former CIO, Johns Hopkins University & Health Systems; Tuajuanda C. Jordan Ph.D, President, St. Mary's College of Maryland; Michael D. Hankin, President and CEO, Brown Advisory Incorporated; Stephen L. Owen, former Partner, DLA Piper, LLC; Van T. Mitchell, President, MSI, Inc.; and Simon Pearce, Founder and Managing Partner, Emotiff.

About Wills Group, Inc.

Headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, the Wills Group has nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash, and SMO Motor Fuels. A family-owned company since 1926 with expertise in convenience retailing, fuels marketing, and commercial real estate, the Wills Group prides itself on keeping customers, employees and communities' Lives in Motion. For more information about the Wills Group, visit willsgroup.com.

