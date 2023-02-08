Melissa Cites Data Quality’s Competitive Value in Online Gambling Industry

Unprecedented access to player data warrants comprehensive strategy to elevate user experience, enable personalization at scale, and drive loyalty

Rancho Santa Margarita, CALIF – February 8, 2023 – Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today cited data quality strategy as a competitive factor for online gaming leaders. With easy access to player data, gaming operators must take steps to ensure that only clean, correct, and enhanced customer data is used to inform and optimize the online gambling experience. Data management and enhancement strategies are crucial to these efforts and add value to operations ranging from marketing to active and prospective players to developing products and gaming experiences that reflect the preferences of their ideal customers.

By eliminating any knowledge gaps in customer data, gaming operators can achieve personalization at scale, a competitive priority for gambling sites and apps. Recognizing that critical data is aggregated from disparate resources, Melissa’s tools and services resolve customer identity and enhance profiles by connecting to and between marketing channels such as email, social, direct, in-app, and in-casino activities.

“When any enterprise can gain access to a single view of its customer, the resulting clear and comprehensive insight into consumer behavior and preferences adds significant business value. For gaming providers, this requires effective data mapping that embraces all the distinct channels for player interaction, from in-casino activities to all types of online touchpoints,” said Greg Brown, vice president of global marketing, Melissa. “At the same time, industry research indicates only 35% of customer experience officers believe they understand their customers well, and just 23% of customers say businesses understand them as individuals and cater to their preferences. To win greater market share and player loyalty, gambling operators must improve these odds with better customer data – driving more relevant messages, more seamless player experiences, and overall stronger gambler engagement.”

Melissa recommends a multi-part data quality strategy for casino and e-gaming operators, focusing on smoothing out any differences between player expectations and the realities of their experience with a gaming brand:

Standardize, link, and de-dupe data on an ongoing basis; tap automated tools to ensure data is clean and verified at the point of entry.

Link to a full spectrum of external data sources to build and maintain stronger customer profiles. Fill in gaps in customer records with third-party data such as email and postal addresses, geocodes, demographics, mobile IDs, and more.

Leverage data across channels to establish a single, unified view of each user, ideally relying on a unique, consistent, and static customer identifier such as a personal email address.

