The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TWST, SUNL and EYE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Twist common stock between December 13, 2019 and November 14, 2022, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Twist Bioscience Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) as alleged in the November 15, 2022 report by Scorpion Capital, defendants overstated the commercial viability of Twist's synthetic DNA manufacturing technology; and 2) at the same time, defendants were engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the Company's true financial condition and prospects.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II SUNL

Investors Affected : January 25, 2021 - September 28, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp II. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of National Vision common stock between May 13, 2021, and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in National Vision Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals in order to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (c) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact the Company's fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, the Company's profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; e) the Company's recruitment and retention efforts had not been successful and there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints.

