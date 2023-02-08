Sagar Honnungar accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Sagar Honnungar, Co-Founder and CTO of Hakimo, a prominent technology company developing artificial intelligence software for the physical security industry, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) February 08, 2023

Sagar Honnungar, Co-Founder and CTO of Hakimo, an innovative technology company developing artificial intelligence software for the physical security industry, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Sagar Honnungar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Sagar Honnungar into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Honnungar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Honnungar will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Honnungar will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm delighted to join the highly reputed Forbes Technology Council," said Sagar Honnungar. "This is a wonderful opportunity for me to connect with other technology leaders with diverse experiences and expertise. Being able to engage with such a talented and accomplished peer group is a privilege, and I thank the Forbes Councils committee for bestowing this honor on me. At Hakimo, my goal is to revolutionize the physical security industry through cutting-edge technology, and this is a platform that will help me be more impactful in my mission. It is indeed a proud moment for me to join the Council alongside members like Thuan Pham (former CTO of Uber and Coupang), Yancey Spruill (CEO of DigitalOcean), Adrian McDermott (CTO of Zendesk) and others."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT HAKIMO

Hakimo is a technology company that builds a smart monitoring platform powered by artificial intelligence for enterprise physical security teams. Hakimo was founded by AI researchers from Stanford University and is funded by top Silicon Valley venture capital firms. For more information, visit hakimo.ai or follow Hakimo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/2/prweb19156206.htm