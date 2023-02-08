Manhattan College Takes the Smart Approach For its Students and the Environment
Manhattan College Selects Design-Build Mechanical Contractor VRF Solutions to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology to 80-Year-Old Dorm, Chrysostom HallNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing social and legislative pressure to decarbonize New York’s aging building stock, Manhattan College has just completed the electrification of its oldest dormitory, Chrysostom Hall. Located at 45-25 Manhattan College Parkway in Riverdale, NY, it is the first building to undergo a comprehensive renovation as part of a campus-wide energy retrofit program. The college, known for its School of Engineering and Liberal Arts program, spent more than a year evaluating and researching available technologies. As part of the process, the school conducted a case study last winter to evaluate cold climate heat pump performance in one of its dorm rooms.
The college engaged VRF Solutions LLC, to lead the project. A design-build high performance, mechanical contracting firm with a business model rooted in building science, VRF worked closely with the college’s trustees and engineering team to value-engineer and install a cutting-edge Daikin cold climate air source heat pump heating and A/C system for the dormitory. The comprehensive project required the installation of a 44-ton of high-performance HVAC system that dramatically reduced operating and maintenance costs while improving indoor air quality (IAQ) and occupant comfort.
“We were excited to work with Manhattan College's engineers and project management team to collaborate on developing the most cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions for the dormitory,” said VRF President Tom Esposito. He and his partner Joe Novella, Chief Building Scientist, both sat on the Mayor’s Electrification Board which published the Urban Green Council's “Going Electric, Retrofitting NYC’s Multifamily Buildings” report in 2020.
As part of Manhattan College’s overall strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and become a more ecologically responsible institution, the school selected VRF Solutions in helping get there. The Chrysostom Hall project was completed in 10 weeks to meet the requirement to open by December 2022.
Founded in 2006, VRF Solutions LLC is a design-build high-performance mechanical contracting firm serving the greater New York metropolitan region. VRF specializes in electrically driven HVAC and domestic hot water systems. They provide a full scope of design-build services including engineering, trade contracting, project management, energy program enrollment, and financing. Notable projects include the Edison Properties Headquarters, New York Athletic Club, Bryant Park Winter Village, The Belnord Apartments, 400 Central Park West, Manhattan Mini Storage, Manhattan College, The Stewart Hotel, St. Dominic’s Convent, and the 350 West 24th Street apartments.
