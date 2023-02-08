Georgia: street cats and dogs in Batumi fed as part of EU and UNDP project 

Over 50 street cats and dogs are receiving their daily food rations in Batumi, Georgia, as part of an EU-supported initiative.

They were fed by members of the ‘Eureka’ youth club, established at the Black Sea College, who decided to raise public awareness of the need to care for homeless animals.

This initiative is part of the ‘Month of Good Deeds’ announced by the ‘Mziuri sahli’ (Sunny house) non-formal education youth centre with support from the European Union Delegation to Georgia and the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) Georgia. Nine colleges and vocational schools joined the activity.

The EU and UNDP joint project for ‘Lifelong Learning Opportunities Through Local Partnerships’ promotes non-formal education and helps young people to unlock their talents and potential.

